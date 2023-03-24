If you’re looking for a quick lunch that will satisfy you for hours, but also has a huge nutritional punch, look no further than this quick homemade salad. The hefty serving of fermented kraut has lots of natural bacteria that can help populate the gut, especially if you have been on antibiotics. Fermented foods are a great way to boost your immunity and support gut health. You can make your own sauerkraut or buy fermented store bought kraut. Just be sure it says, “live cultures” on the label. Canned kraut is not fermented and has no live cultures.
Adding carrots to this salad can help mute the tang of the sauerkraut. Kraut is high in Vitamin C and K as well. The kraut and broccoli sprouts are helpful in detoxifying harmful estrogens. The monounsaturated fats and healthy dose of fiber in the avocado will help keep you full for hours. Adding in bitter greens like arugula, watercress, or endive will help with digestion and stimulate better bile production. Bitter foods are great liver cleansers. You can add in extra protein if you want in the form of fresh sardines, grilled chicken breast, filet of salmon, chilled shrimp or flank steak.
Join me for my last two cooking classes this spring at The Wellness Kitchen. April 15 is Anti-inflammatory Foods and May 6 is Midlife Meals for Hormone Balance. See www.UnlockBetterHealth.com for more information.
Spring Greens Salad with Avocado/Lime Dressing
1 ½ cups fresh sauerkraut (fermented) like Bubbies brand
1 cup peeled, shredded carrots
2 cups Leafy greens (arugula, romaine, spring mix)
Handful of Broccoli sprouts
1 ½ tbsp chopped green onions
1 tsp cilantro (optional)
Choice of protein (see options above)
Avocado/Lime Dressing
1½ avocados, scoop out flesh
¼ cup high-quality extra virgin olive oil
Zest of 1 lime
Juice of 2 limes
½ tbsp raw honey
½ tsp sea salt
Place all ingredients into a blender and blend well. Place in a jar and keep for two to three days in the fridge. Pour over salad when ready to eat. Serves two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.