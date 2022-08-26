Do you live in Fairfax County and have a well, spring, or cistern? Learn about your water quality through the statewide Virginia Household Water Quality Program. The Fairfax County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE), within Fairfax County’s Department of Neighborhood & Community Services, is hosting the 2022 Well Water Testing Clinic in September.
The clinic is open for registration through Sept. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register early. Registrants will pick up water sample kits, which are $65 each, at the VCE Office in Fairfax at designated times on Sept. 12 or 13. Participants will then collect water samples on the morning of Sept. 14 and drop them off at the Extension Office. The samples are sent to Virginia Tech for analysis, and participants receive confidential results in about four weeks. A virtual meeting will be scheduled to help participants interpret the results.
To register for the 2022 Well Water Testing Clinic, visit the VCE website at https://bit.ly/3ALvMcw. For more information on the program, visit https://bit.ly/3AcyfeM or contact Leann Lindsey at leannl@vt.edu.
