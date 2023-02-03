Reston Hospital Center is using innovative technology to provide more accurate diagnoses. The robotic bronchoscopy technology integrates robotics, software, and endoscopy cameras and tools that create better access to hard-to-reach nodules and allow for visualization.
“Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy is an endoluminal platform, which means it goes through lumen-like bronchial tubes in this setting designed to access lung nodules in the perimeter of the lung,” explained Dr. Neeraj Desai, with the American Lung Association. “Robotic bronchoscopy is a stable and precise platform designed for accurate lung nodule biopsy with low complication rates allowing physicians to help patients get answers when they need it the most.”
Following a pre-mapped CT scan a special catheter is inserted and guided through the lungs. With cameras and a biopsy needle, doctors can look and see what’s going on in a patient’s lungs and collect necessary samples.
The center already has a low-dose computerized tomography (LDCT) screening that answers patient questions, offers guidance and support to facilitate informed care decisions, and coordinates specialized care. With the new technology, patients can begin treatment even earlier.
“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages,” said Dr. Bryan Steinberg, thoracic surgeon affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
According to the American Cancer Society lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., with 1 in 5 cancer deaths being associated with lung cancer. And with estimates of 238,340 new cases and 127,070 deaths each year this new technology could become an essential tool for treatment.
“There are a variety of diagnostic options currently available for lung cancer, but many have limitations in accuracy, safety, or invasiveness,” said Steinberg.
The U.S. preventative task force (USPTF) recommends annual screening with LDCT technology for Adults aged 50 to 80 years who have a 20-pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.
“We are excited about the promise of this technology to offer a more hopeful future for our patients with lung cancer,” added Dr. Douglas Rennert, pulmonologist affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Reston Hospital Center is the first hospital in northern Virginia to adopt the technology.
“By offering the most effective and least invasive techniques, Reston Hospital Center delivers the highest level of patient care by lessening recovery time and reducing hospital stays,” said Dr. Carnell Cooper, Reston Hospital Center’s chief medical officer “This continues to be our Reston Hospital mission.”
The new technology is a continuation of the hospital’s $70 million expansion which began in 2021. The center invested almost $9 million into the robotic surgery program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.