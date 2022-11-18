With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, I wanted to share a couple of my favorite side dishes to complete your holiday meal. Brussels sprouts are an excellent source of fiber, Vitamins K, C, and folate. Sweet potatoes are also high in fiber and beta-carotene. This dish is my favorite and offers fewer calories and sugar than versions topped with marshmallows!
Lemony Brussels Sprouts Salad
INGREDIENTS
1 lb Brussels sprouts
2 Tbsp avocado oil mayo (read the label and skip the inflammatory oils like soy and canola)
1 Lemon, zested
2-3 Tbsp of fresh lemon juice
Salt & Pepper, to taste
1/4 cup cold-pressed olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced (optional, but good!)
Chopped pecans, dried cranberries (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Trim ends of 1 lb. of raw Brussels sprouts. Cut in half lengthwise.
2. Place in a food processor and shred.
3. Combine 2 T mayo, grated zest of 1 lemon, 1 clove garlic, minced, 1/2 tsp salt and pepper, ¼ cup olive oil, and 3 Tbsp lemon juice. Whisk together the dressing and pour over raw sprouts.
NOTES: Can be made up to 4-5 hours in advance. Keep in fridge. You can also add chopped pecans or walnuts or dried cranberries. This is really good - so fresh and lemony!
Sweet Potato Casserole
INGREDIENTS
5 lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
2 eggs
¼ cup of coconut sugar
¼ cup melted ghee
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp sea salt
Topping:
1 cup pecans, roughly chopped
1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
¼ cup coconut sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ cup almond flour
¼ cup olive or avocado oil
½ tsp sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS
1. You can either put the sweet potatoes into an instant pot for 8 minutes with 1 cup of water or boil the potatoes for 25 minutes on the stove.
2. Drain and mash the potatoes with a potato masher.
3. Add the remaining ingredients and beat with a hand mixer until combined. Pour into a 13x9 casserole dish (spray first with a non-stick spray) and bake for 30 minutes at 350°.
4. While the casserole bakes, prepare the nut topping: Add pecans and walnuts to a mixing bowl. Add coconut sugar, almond flour, oil, and salt. Stir to combine.
5. Remove the casserole from the oven. Top with nut mixture in one even layer. Bake for an additional 20 minutes at 350º.
6. Remove the casserole from the oven, and turn the oven to broil. Place the casserole under the broiler for 30-60 seconds to brown the nuts. Be careful to watch it closely so you don’t burn the topping.
NOTE: To make this low-sugar, you can substitute Swerve, allulose, or monk fruit, but I have not tested these in this recipe.
