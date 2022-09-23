When Anailys Allones returned home from her two-week vacation to visit family, she did not expect to arrive home to a nightmare. It was the culmination of a months-long struggle to get the attention of the management at Residences at Government Center. The nightmare was mold, covering her couches, drawers, clothing, and children’s bedding.
Just two months earlier Allones and her two children moved into the apartments.
“We noticed that the air was a bit humid, but we thought it could be from rainy days,” Allones said. The first work order was submitted one month after the family moved in. Not satisfied with improvements, Allones took drastic measures to try to improve the state of her home. “I bought a humidity sensor, four moisture absorbers, three de-humidifiers, and I also got rid of my household plants,” Allones shared.
Two weeks passed, and Allones filed another work order. According to a letter from Paradigm Management, the management company responsible for the Residences at Government Center, maintenance responded and “made adjustments to the HVAC system.” Paradigm also alleged that Allones turned off her air conditioning for the entirety of her vacation in a letter to the Department of Cable and Consumer Services where Allones has submitted a formal claim, stating “Based on the humidity level in Ms. Allones apartment upon her return, and the growth of mold on certain personal belongings, it appears that Ms. Allones turned off her HVAC system while she was on vacation to spend money.”
Fairfax County Times reached out to experts at Exposing Mold, an organization that provides education and advocacy to consumers and medical professionals on issues concerning mold. With more than 40 years of combined experience, the professionals at Exposing Mold have hopes that the general public will begin to learn more about mold exposure and avoidance.
Kealy Severson, the president of Exposing Mold, shared that “people are really surprised to find that they have fairly little recourse in situations like this.” That’s one of the main reasons Severson and her partners founded Exposing Mold. After experiencing her own mold crisis similar to Allones, Severson became determined to help others.
“Property managers are basically taught in training to avoid these situations by blaming tenants.” Combining that with a general lack of understanding about the technical aspects that create the perfect environments for mold. “AC and HVAC systems are climate control and don’t take the place of dehumidifying and proper venting,” stated Severson; and “lack of running an air conditioner for a few weeks isn’t creating humidity.”
“There is absolutely no way that mold grows to that extent without extreme humidity from a structural issue and a highly active source,” said Severson, sharing her highly-experienced opinion. “The mold is the seeds, and humidity is the water to make it grow. The seeds were already there.
“Unless you find the source, which is most likely a hidden source, mold is almost impossible to get rid of,” said Severson. “Even Stachybotrys (toxic black mold) can be missed 80 percent of the time, and not even register in surface testing four inches away from the source.”
Severson’s advice is simple, but the solution is more complex.
“You have to be super aggressive when dealing with a landlord and collect your own tests,” she said. Severson’s solution is complex because it is almost impossible to be certain of the experts that your property manager, or yourself, hires. She also shared that the single most important thing to know is the Federal Label Law because, unlike the CDC and EPA, Federal Label Laws are clear, and often violated.by mold remediation companies. Remediation and cleaning companies “will put sealant over the mold, or use chemical cleaners that ask you to reapply as needed. Reapplying is not proper remediation.”
If you are a homeowner and come face to face with a mold problem in your home, Exposing Mold offers education and assistance in helping you find the right mold specialists, and empower their clients to be able to vet companies on their own.
“No one is going to fight for you better than you,” said Severson, nothing that this is the key. “The insurance companies won’t help you and government policies written to help either.”
“The Property Manager for Residences at Government Center has been in constant communication with Ms. Allones who has indicated that she is happy with what the management team is doing to assist her,” said Paradigm Management in a statement. “Any further questions should be addressed to Fairfax County Department of Cable and Consumer Services.”
Allones said she is still working with Paradigm to get reimbursed for her damaged items, to date she has received no compensation. However, she said negotiations continue.
