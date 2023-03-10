Some of my favorite meals are actually dishes found around the globe. I love Pad Thai, curries, Ethiopian food, and spicy jerk chicken. What I have found is that if you stock your spice pantry heartily, you can recreate a lot of these dishes at home.
One of my new favorites is this Vegetable Masala. You can use the spices to make curries and Indian dishes that will make your dishes come alive with flavor. These hearty spices also have health benefits, like astringent properties, cleansing, warming and toning effects. So, if your dishes are a bit lackluster these days, bulk up your spice cabinet with some organic spices and herbs. I’ll be leading some fun cooking classes this spring to share more recipes like this.
This dish can be made vegan or with chicken or shrimp. I like it with cut up chicken breasts or thighs.
Vegetable Butter Masala
Ingredients
1 Teaspoon ginger garlic paste (minced garlic and grated ginger)
1 Tablespoon Butter or ghee
1 Cup Steamed veggies of your choice (cauliflower, white potatoes, peas & carrots are great options)
1/4 Cup Coconut milk to add to gravy
1 Teaspoon Sea salt (or to taste)
1 Cup Coconut milk
1 Teaspoon Organic ketchup
1 Teaspoon tomato paste
1/4 Teaspoon dried fenugreek (optional)
1/4 Teaspoon chili powder
1/4 Teaspoon Garam masala blend
1 Teaspoon Dried coriander
1 Tablespoon Diced onion
Directions
1. Mix all the spices, tomato paste and ketchup in a bowl, add a splash of milk and whisk to combine.
2. Melt ghee in a large skillet, add ginger garlic paste and stir for 1 minute.
3. Add diced onion, sauté until soft.
4. Add the mixture of all spices that are mixed with milk, cover and cook for 3 min; add salt and remaining
milk to adjust the thickness
5. Add steamed potatoes, carrots, green beans, peas & cauliflower, toss to coat
6. Add additional coconut milk if you wish, serve over cauliflower rice. You can also add cooked chicken or shrimp as well.
