For many of us, the holidays are filled with sugary treats, comfort meals, and perhaps a drink or two. Now that the holidays have come and gone, we may feel fatigued, have gut issues, or simply that some of our health habits have fallen by the wayside. Perhaps it is time then for a post-holiday refresh to get ourselves back on track and keep ourselves accountable.
The new year represents a time of rebirth and starting out fresh and with that comes desires for eating healthier or weight loss.
I love making this soup after I roast a whole chicken on Sundays and eat this for lunch during the week. I make my own broth using the bones from the whole chicken – which is basically like free food! Whether or not you’re trying to eat healthily, this soup is easy on the digestive system, yet provides protein and fiber from the vegetables.
Ingredients
2 lbs. cooked organic chicken breasts
2 Tbsp. olive oil • 3 garlic cloves, minced
¾ cup diced sweet onion • 3 carrots, diced
2 small organic Zucchini, large slices
1 bunch Organic Kale, chopped
1 Tsp Oregano (dry or fresh)
1 Tsp Thyme (dry or fresh)
¾ Tbsp. lemon juice
9 cups Chicken Bone Broth
Sea Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
• Pour olive oil in stainless steel or ceramin cooking pot and sauté the fresh garlic and onion on medium heat, approx. 2-3 min or until translucent.
• Add in carrots and sauté for 3-4 min or until they start to soften. I put the lid on to steam them even faster.
• Add in kale and zucchini and sauté for approx. 2-3 minutes.
• Add the chicken bone broth, fresh herbs, lemon juice, sea salt, and pepper to taste.
• Reduce heat and simmer until vegetables are cooked and soft, approx. 20-30 min.
• Turn heat off and add in cooked chicken, then stir until well combined. Cool and store in glass containers in the fridge.
