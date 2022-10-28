Magnesium is one of seven macro minerals that are essential for life. It has many functions in the body and is involved in more than 600 enzymatic reactions. Magnesium supports muscle and nerve function, helps make protein, bone and DNA, supports energy production, helps transport other essential minerals in the body, and acts as an electrolyte, maintaining fluid balance. It can also increase GABA, a neurotransmitter that reduces stress and promotes relaxation. Magnesium is a star and it really is that important.
Magnesium occurs naturally in many foods. However, if you don’t eat many of those foods or you are under a lot of stress, you may need to supplement with extra magnesium. Foods rich in magnesium include:
• Spinach
• Raw pumpkin seeds
• Swiss Chard
• Quinoa
• Nuts (almonds, cashews, Brazil nuts)
• Black beans
• Raw sunflower seeds
• Dark chocolate
• Avocado
A lot of folks supplement with magnesium for constipation. It’s important to work with a practitioner to make sure you are supplementing with the best form and the correct dose. Magnesium citrate is a laxative. The difference is the dose. It works by pulling more water into the colon in order to help you empty its contents. A gentle dose is sometimes recommended for occasional constipation. Higher doses and stronger forms are used for colonoscopy prep.
Magnesium oxide is the least absorbed form and doesn’t provide good percentages of elemental magnesium. If you don’t have constipation, Magnesium Glycinate has a nice calming effect to promote better sleep. It’s also helpful for controlling blood sugar and reduces PMS symptoms. Glycinate is highly bioavailable and less likely to cause diarrhea. Similarly, magnesium bisglycinate in a chelated form and is readily absorbable and easy on the GI tract.
The Magnesium L-threonate form crosses the blood brain barrier and has recently been studied for uses in patients with forms of cognitive decline. It’s also been used for depression and migraine headaches.
Magnesium Malate is often recommended for people with fibromyalgia to relieve muscle aches and pains.
There are a few other forms of magnesium, but for use and absorbability, the above forms are most recommended in my practice. If you’re struggling with getting enough magnesium, let’s talk about the right form for you at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
