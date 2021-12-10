Chinese medicine has a unique perspective on lifestyle, diet, and health. It follows the theory of yin and yang, which is the universal theory of relationships based on opposites and the observation of natural phenomena. Chinese Dietary Therapy is a part of the medicine that characterizes certain foods to determine their effects on the body. Through diagnosis of symptoms, the pulse, and the tongue, Acupuncturists recommend a balanced diet that is specific to the diagnosis. Characteristics of foods involve the following aspects: the four thermal natures and the five tastes.
The thermal natures are hot, warm, neutral, and cold.
The five tastes are: acrid, sweet, sour, bitter, salty
Foods with their inherent nature as mentioned above create changes in the body according to their synergistic effect. Hot foods are generally meat and spicy foods. Cold foods are raw vegetables and any iced or cold products such as sodas, salads, etc. They should generally be avoided unless prescribed in form of cooling herbs to clear inflammation. Acrid or spicy foods generally disperse, so they can be used in many of the exterior diseases such as the common cold or influenza. Sweet foods provide the body with energy and nourishment, but overconsumption of these can lead to various disorders such as diabetes and obesity. Sour foods astringe and bind and can be beneficial in hemorrhage, sweating, and diarrhea. Bitter foods clear heat in the body, which is a cause of many diseases that cause inflammation. Salty foods and herbs can help dissolve hard nodules. Thermal natures and the tastes can also be combined for a synergistic effect.
In a general, there are three types of foods that should be limited: cold, hot/spicy, and fried or damp-creating foods.
Cold foods should be avoided by weak and elderly individuals. These foods can slow digestion and can make existing conditions worse. Warm soups and cooked vegetables cooked with appropriate ingredients are a better alternative. It is beneficial to digestion, and it can also help increase focus.
Fried foods should be limited because they create damp heat in the body, which is a cause and trigger for many symptoms. Existing autoimmune conditions can be aggravated by such foods. Dairy is also a damp-creating food and should be limited by those who suffer from certain chronic conditions. Damp or phlegm-creating foods should also be limited by those who suffer from asthma and other respiratory disorders which involve the mucous membranes.
Hot and spicy foods are very damaging to digestion and can make other disorders worse. It creates heat in the body which in combination with damp foods can increase inflammation. A balanced approach and taste should be preferred in a daily diet.
In addition to a balanced diet, it is also very important to observe and adjust your lifestyle according to the signs and symptoms. Symptoms can be viewed as a way in which the body is asking for help. The body through its symptoms demands certain changes in lifestyle. I recommend proper sleep, rest, and meditation to calm the mind to my patients. Meditation is very important in individuals suffering from anxiety, insomnia, and depression. It can help soothe the mind and keep the mental state in balance. Sleep and proper rest are necessary to heal while receiving acupuncture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.