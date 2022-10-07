Stress is one of the major contributors to illness, disease, inflammation, and doctor visits today. When we can’t manage our stress response, the body becomes inflamed with too much cortisol and our sleep suffers, our blood sugar suffers and we can become generally unpleasant to be around.
Here are some ways to balance and manage stress. First, let’s discover what some of the major stressors in your life are. They may be illness, injury, death, divorce, loss of a job, or being a caregiver. We also have everyday stressors to deal with. These may or may not be in your control. They are toxins, conflict, politics, world events, family stress, finances, or just future uncertainty. Some stressors you do have control over are changing your diet from processed foods to cleaner, whole foods, increasing your water intake, getting better quality sleep, and moving your body more. Smoking, drugs, alcohol, and inactivity are within our control, but sometimes require support to remove these major stressors from our lives. Make the decision to get professional support when warranted.
Stress relievers that protect against illness are: getting regular, daily movement, whole food nutrient-dense diet, quality and quantity of sleep, meaningful relationships, leisure time, self-care (like a massage), spending time in nature, journaling, meditation, deep breathing exercises, and laughter.
When we have a more positive response to stressors in our lives, we can mitigate cortisol spikes that create inflammation in the body. A normal amount of stress is OK and even a healthy response from the body. But, when we experience stress on a daily, compounded basis, we can start to feel the ill effects of continued cortisol spikes.
A few ways to start to incorporate some simple stress-relieving activities are to move your body first thing every morning. A simple 10-minute walk can help set a positive tone. When I feel stressed in the middle of the day, I take a 10-minute break to do a few deep breaths, close my eyes or do some visualization of a dreamy vacation. A few shoulder shrugs, neck rolls and opening and closing your mouth to relax your jaw can do wonders. Make sure you incorporate a healthy lean protein and some fiber from vegetables at every meal. This can help keep blood sugar stable and prevents the highs and lows that can cause mood instability.
Allowing your body the time it needs and the rest it needs is important to heal. Make sure you are doing something every day that helps your body recover from the myriad stressors we experience. Join me on Oct. 15 for a fun cooking class on Immune Health to learn how to support the body through stressful times. More information can be found at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
