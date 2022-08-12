Whether you make your own smoothie or order out, you could be making some simple mistakes that can turn an otherwise very healthy drink into a disaster for your blood sugar and long-term health. With just a few swaps and tips, you can make this a healthy way to start your day or create a healthy snack. And when you do consume your smoothie, sip and “chew” to activate salivary amylase – the enzyme to break down carbohydrates in the mouth. This lets the stomach know it’s time to make hydrochloric acid to break down those nutrients into usable forms.
1. Add extra veggies.
Think about your vegetables first when creating your smoothie order. You want your smoothie to be heavy on veggies and light on fruit, so ask for an extra serving or two.
Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, are a smart choice. They’re high in magnesium, which may help keep blood sugar levels in check. Your body uses this mineral to convert glucose into fuel, so if you don’t get enough magnesium, your cells may become less sensitive to insulin. Two cups of raw spinach provide roughly 14 percent of the magnesium you need daily.
2. Look for lower-sugar fruit.
Tropical fruits such as mangoes, bananas, and pineapples tend to be higher in sugar than other options. Smarter choices include raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Whole kiwi is another smart option. Try squeezing in a bit of lemon or lime juice (about two grams of sugar per fruit) for a flavor and nutrition boost. Whatever you choose, think of fruit as a condiment and add less than one cup.
3. Add healthy fat.
Heart-healthy fats can help you stay full longer and boost your metabolic health: Eating more unsaturated fats and fewer carbohydrates improves blood glucose control. Polyunsaturated fats, in particular, appear to promote insulin secretion. So when making a smoothie, add some creamy almond butter (nine grams of fat per tablespoon), peanut butter (eight grams of fat per tablespoon), or ground flaxseed (three grams of fat per tablespoon). As a bonus, these also provide a little protein. Coconut oil (11.5 grams of fat per tablespoon) is another option that will add a hint of sweet flavor without any sugar. I like ¼ avocado for my healthy fat and it makes the smoothie creamier!
4. Pick a protein (or two).
Protein can help fend off hunger without raising blood sugar levels. It can also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream to help stabilize your levels. Plain unsweetened Greek yogurt serves up 23 grams of protein per cup, and nut butters, hemp seed, flaxseed, and chia seeds are other protein sources. You can also add protein powder but request an unsweetened, non-soy version.
5. Swap juice for water or milk.
Many smoothie shops use fruit juice, which tacks on extra sugar without fiber. This can spike your blood sugar. One study found that sipping three half-cup servings of fruit juice a week can raise your risk of diabetes by 8 percent, likely due to fruit juice’s high glycemic load and rapid digestion, which causes more extreme elevations in postprandial blood sugar and insulin in the body.
Better choices: Blend your smoothie with water, coconut water, or unsweetened non-dairy milk. (Double-check that any plant-based milk doesn’t have added sugars; some varieties contain up to 20 grams of sugar per cup.)
6. Create a creamy consistency without added sugars.
Some smoothies start with sherbet, frozen yogurt, or ice cream to add cold creaminess. Even two large frozen bananas can serve upwards of 32 grams of sugar. If you desire that thicker texture, request frozen berries, raw nuts, or half a banana. Even better, opt for protein-packed Greek yogurt or ask for avocado, which is high in healthy fats.
7. Nix the syrupy stuff.
Although they are considered “natural sugars,” honey, agave, maple syrup, and date syrup add a rush of additional sugar and not enough other nutrients to offset or justify that sugar. Add flavor without sugar by using vanilla bean paste, cocoa powder, or cinnamon.
8. Share your smoothie.
Chances are, you’ll get multiple servings in one smoothie—some large smoothies deliver 32 ounces (four cups) in one enormous container. Because liquids go down quickly, it’s easy to sip extra calories and sugar in one sitting. Ask the shop to serve your smoothie in two containers, then save one for another day or give it to a friend.
Try these tips the next time you’re in the kitchen or order at your favorite smoothie shop for a healthier way to start your day. For more tips in the kitchen, join me on Aug. 20 for Very Veggie Meals Cooking Class. See www.UnlockBetterHealth.com for more details.
