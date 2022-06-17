Zinc is an essential trace element that plays an important role in growth and development, immune health, neurological function, and reproduction. Research has also found that zinc may have significant therapeutic benefits in age-related degenerative diseases.
Zinc deficiency appears to play an important role in the onset of many illnesses, including autoimmune diseases. Studies have also shown an association between depression and low zinc levels in the blood. A zinc deficiency may occur in the elderly, vegans, pregnant women, and those who consume too much alcohol.
Like magnesium, zinc is used as a cofactor by a number of critical enzymes. (This “cofactor” status of zinc means that zinc participates directly in the activity of the enzymes.) In fact, more than 300 zinc-dependent enzymes are currently known. Even a mild dietary deficiency of zinc can have far-reaching health implications. Immunity, reproduction, skin health, and vision are just some of the areas that can be affected. The recommended daily amount to take in is 11 mg for adults.
Zinc and copper have overlaps in transport and metabolism and having an abundance of either can cause health defects. It’s important not to over-supplement or consume foods too high in zinc or copper and to maintain a delicate balance between the two. High zinc intake impairs absorption of copper. Reduced copper absorption, in turn, can lead to anemia and resulting fatigue. A simple blood test can determine your needs. I see a lot of clients supplementing with zinc in too high doses and for long periods of time. This is often not necessary.
Food Sources of Zinc in order of quality sources:
Oysters – 1 oz has 8-9 mg
Grass-fed beef - 4 oz has 4 mg
Lamb – 4 oz has 3.87 mg
Turkey, dark meat – 3 oz has 3 mg
Pumpkin seeds – ¼ cup has 2.52 mg
Wild shrimp – 4 oz has 1.85 mg
Scallops – 4 oz has 1.76 mg
Spinach – 1 cup has 1.37 mg
Asparagus – 1 cup has 1.08 mg
Shiitake mushrooms - ½ cup has 0.96 mg
Crimini mushrooms – 1 cup has 0.79 mg
If you’re not consuming the above foods in this amount, it may be wise to supplement with a small dose of 11-15 mg daily. There is a Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) set for zinc by the Institute of Medicine at the National Academy of Sciences of 40 milligrams per day. As noted above, a good balance of zinc and copper in food might be able to help offset possible problems even if zinc intake regularly exceeded the UL. Learn more about your nutritional needs by working with me or attending one of my upcoming cooking classes – June 25 or August 20. Learn more at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
