Any diagnosis of cancer is unnerving. Prostate cancer infringes on the most intimate aspects of a man’s life. Inger Rosner, MD, in Urology at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, and Jennifer Bires, MSW, LCSW, OSW-C, executive director at Life with Cancer provides answers to commonly asked questions about prostate cancer and sexual health.
The prostate is a small, walnut-shaped organ located behind the rectum in men. It functions in partnership with the seminal glands to produce fluid to nourish and transport sperm. Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer among men, with about 300,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Because prostate cancer affects a region of the body near the male reproductive organs, treatment can raise concerns about how it will impact a patient’s sexual health, including libido, sexual function, well-being, and body image.
I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Now what?
While the physical mechanics of an erection are important, treatment for prostate cancer has a psychological component. The fear of being diagnosed with cancer and the impending changes that will take place can have a profound effect on how the patient views himself. Life with Cancer, a program of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, has individual therapists and nurses with expertise in sexual health who can walk patients through the experience and connect them with resources to learn how to have your best sexual life during and after treatment. In addition, support groups provide patients with information on how to manage outcomes, identify topics to address with their care team, and listen to stories of people who have overcome or learned creative strategies to live with the experience.
Who will take care of
me when I am receiving treatment for prostate cancer?
While undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, the physician and assisting staff will take care of you. As a patient, you should feel empowered to have frank and honest conversations with your physician about your concerns about treatment. If you are having issues with your erections during and after your treatment, the care team can identify the best treatment for a patient with full knowledge of the patient’s needs. Additional expertise can also be brought onto the care team to address specific concerns for sexual health.
How is prostate cancer treated?
Treatment for prostate cancer depends on the stage/grade of cancer, the patient’s risk category, age, health, and long-term treatment goals. Before prostate cancer treatment, it is very important to talk with your cancer care team about what to expect and the changes your body may experience during treatment and follow-up care.
Radical prostatectomy is the removal of cancer and the prostate from the body. Surgery is an option if the prostate cancer has not spread to other organs or tissues. The surgery also helps the healthcare provider know if additional treatment is needed. After removing the prostate, the urinary tract and the bladder may need to be reconstructed, which will require a temporary Foley catheter while the tissue heals.
Radiation is another type of prostate cancer treatment. During treatment, a targeted beam of radiation is directed at the prostate, while minimizing exposure to the surrounding healthy tissue. It can be used as the primary treatment for prostate cancer (in place of surgery) or after surgery if the cancer is not fully removed or if it returns.
Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) is a type of hormone therapy that blocks testosterone, which prostate cancer cells use to grow. ADT therapy is often used in conjunction with other treatments.
Chemotherapy uses drugs to destroy cancer cells anywhere in the body. It is used for advanced stages of prostate cancer or for cases where cancer has spread to other organs or tissues. The drugs affect all cells so dose and frequency are carefully controlled.
Immunotherapy stimulates the body’s immune system to find and attack cancer cells. This treatment is still new and under review in clinical trials. This therapy has not been approved for widespread use.
Does prostate cancer treatment result in erectile dysfunction (ED)?
Men often experience some degree of erectile dysfunction (ED) after most treatments for prostate cancer. ED occurs when a man cannot attain or maintain an erection long enough for satisfying sexual activity. ED occurs when the nerves that control blood flow to the penis are affected by treatment. The degree of ED a patient experiences is in part related to the degree of ED prior to surgery. It may take months to a year for ED to subside. ED treatment options are available. Despite concerns about ED, an erection is not needed for a man to climax. In addition, sexual desire is not lost with surgery or radiation treatment, unless hormones are also given as part of treatment.
What treatment options are available for ED?
ED can be treated with a variety of medications and therapies. They include PDE5 inhibitors (common drug names include Viagra, Cialis, Levitra, and Stendra) are oral drugs that increase the blood flow to the penis, a vacuum erection device, intraurethral medication, penile injections and penile implants. Prostate cancer patients can discuss with these options with their healthcare team.
For more information on prostate cancer and how it affects your health, visit https://bit.ly/3bpIAIg.
