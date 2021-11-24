Inova is launching an extension of its acute healthcare services with DispatchHealth, the nation’s first comprehensive in-home medical care provider. This partnership brings on-demand medical care in the comfort of a patient’s home for urgent illnesses and injuries that do not require an emergency room visit.
Inova will be leveraging DispatchHealth’s complete platform which delivers, provides, and coordinates medical care to patients for a wide range of injuries and illnesses, to include:
• Viral infections including COVID-19 and Influenza
• COPD exacerbations
• Congestive heart failure
• Minor fractures, sprains, strains, and bruises
• Pneumonia
• And more.
“Inova is excited to launch this new integrated care delivery solution that will provide expanded access for patients seeking acute medical care from the comfort of their homes 365 days a year,” says Toni Ardabell, MSN, MBA, Chief of Clinical Enterprise Operations. “This partnership with DispatchHealth complements Inova’s existing urgent care, primary care and emergency services in Northern Virginia.”
To request care, patients can call 571-393-1944, visit DispatchHealth.com or access a free mobile app, with no referral needed. Once requested, an emergency care trained DispatchHealth medical team that includes a nurse practitioner or physician associate, along with a medical technician, will arrive at the patient’s home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home, including on-site diagnostics. DispatchHealth partners with most major insurance companies and handles billing directly with those companies.
For life-threatening and time-sensitive injuries and illnesses, patients should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. DispatchHealth shouldn’t be used in a life-threatening emergency, and it doesn’t replace a primary care provider.
“DispatchHealth’s proven value-based care approach redefines what is possible for a patient’s health care journey and empowers health systems to go beyond traditional care settings,” said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. “We are pleased to partner with Inova to bring high-quality care to patients with the proven convenience of effective care in the home.”
