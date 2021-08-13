A hallmark of processed food is the type of oil used in cooking. But we also need to be aware of what oils we are using to cook with and what the restaurants we frequent are using.
The eight industrial, inflammatory seed oils are Canola, Corn, Cottonseed, Soybean, Sunflower, Safflower, Grapeseed, and Rice bran.
Industrial seed oils are highly processed oils extracted from soybeans, corn, rapeseed (canola), cottonseed and sunflower and safflower seeds. After the seeds are harvested, they are heated to extremely high temperatures that oxidize the fatty acids. This creates byproducts that are harmful to your health. Omega-6 fatty acids are found in oils such as corn, safflower, sunflower, and soybean oils and products made with those oils. Excess consumption of omega-6s can trigger the body to produce pro-inflammatory chemicals.
There are several problems with industrial seed oils, all of which play a significant role in chronic inflammatory diseases.
• Eating industrial seed oils raises our omega-6-to-omega-3 fatty acid ratios, with significant consequences for our health.
• Industrial seed oils are unstable and oxidize easily by heat, light and air. Polyunsaturated fats easily damaged and are bottled already oxidized - creating free radical damage. They’re not nutrient-dense and contain no Vitamin A or E, like olive oil.
• They contain harmful additives. For example, hexane is used to extract some seed oils and is often present in the final product.
• They’re derived from genetically modified crops.
• When industrial seed oils are repeatedly heated (as restaurants do in fryers), even more toxic byproducts are created. This is why eating at home and cooking your own food is much healthier.
• Industrial seed oils are far from the “healthy” label they carry. A number of chronic inflammatory diseases have been linked to a number of chronic health problems such as:
• Asthma and Allergies
• Autoimmune disease
• Cognitive and mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, dementia, and even Alzheimer’s disease.
• Diabetes and obesity
• Heart disease
• Gut health issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBS)
• Inflammation
• Infertility
• Macular degeneration
• Osteoarthritis
The best thing you can do for your own health and the health of your family is to get rid of all vegetable oils, butter substitutes and margarine from your home. Replace them with ghee or clarified butter, pastured-raised beef tallow or coconut oil. Pasture-raised lard is 45% monounsaturated fat (and only 39% saturated fat) and is great for making pie crusts. One tablespoon of lard has 1000 iu’s of Vitamin D.
Source pure extra virgin olive oil from Italy, Spain or Greece that is cold-pressed and first-pressed and avocado oil, which is better suited for high heat cooking. Of note, a higher smoke point is only valid IF the fat is stable to begin with. Learn more in my upcoming cooking classes this fall. Get the details at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.