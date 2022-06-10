It’s time to start thinking and taking action on preparing yourself and your family for hurricane season which began June 1 and lasts through November 30.
Although we often associate wind and rain with hurricanes, preparing for the aftermath of serious storms is an important part of public health preparedness. There are several health and safety concerns during or after a hurricane that include illnesses, injuries, carbon monoxide poisoning, insects, contaminated food or water due to loss of power, mold, and keeping your medications at proper temperatures to ensure their efficacy.
Another issue to consider is the supply of gasoline. Sometimes, hurricanes impact gas supplies, and people resort to siphoning. This practice is dangerous and can cause serious illness or injury. If it must be done, use a funnel or tube to move gas from one container to another.
Power disruption: handling the heat
Do you know the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Heat-related illnesses can be serious. Be aware of the warning signs. If there is a power issue in your home during these hot summer months ahead, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and the members of your household; find a local air-conditioned shelter in our area. Take cool showers or baths. Know that while fans may help, when the temperatures are high, they do not prevent heat-related illness.
What’s in your emergency kit?
Emergency kits need to be adjusted in response to changes in your life; make sure the contents reflect them. Do you have an older adult who joined your household? Had a baby last year? These life changes prompt action in your home and car. These kit contents also change seasonally. In warmer months, such as June, pack a light change of clothes for you/household members, sunscreen, insect repellent, a rain jacket, bottled water, and a tarp to provide shade or ground cover. Important aspects for your preparation also include knowing your evacuation site, how to prepare your vehicle, and what documents, materials, and supplies your pets may need in a weather emergency. More specifics available for your planning are available at Ready.gov. or the Fairfax County Health Department website at https://bit.ly/3zt0wiq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.