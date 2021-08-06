Do you have a gratitude practice? Do you know how to have presence by living in the moment?
I’m terribly guilty of always thinking about tomorrow and planning for a future that no one can guarantee. I catch myself saying “someday this will happen” or “someday, I will have xyz item.” What about today? Why can’t I be happy with what I have in the here and now?
How often do you sit and ponder about all that you have to be grateful for? You probably do this in November around Thanksgiving. But what about a daily gratitude practice? I sat down and made a huge list this week while on vacation - nothing on it was a material item. I listed the friendships I’ve made, my family and two beautiful, healthy daughters, my mother and her recovery from cancer and my loving and supportive husband. These are the things that matter, not a bigger home or fancy countertops or vacations in Europe. Sure, those things would be nice, but they don’t love me back or fill my soul.
We’re always told that “life is about the journey, not the destination.” After all, the destination is actually death, right? This journey we are on can really be amazing if we allow positivity, acceptance and love into our hearts.
I’m moving forward with daily gratitude and writing down three things (or more) that I am grateful for each day. I am opening my heart and giving self-love to myself. I don’t mean that in a narcissistic way. Self-love means meeting our own emotional, spiritual and physical needs. So many people ignore what they really need to be happy and end up lashing out at other people or stuffing themselves with cookies. I’m not going to complain or talk to myself in a negative way. Would you tell your best friend that her butt was too big or that her thighs look awful? Of course not! So why do we speak to ourselves this way? Listen to how you speak to yourself. Love yourself and be grateful. You are beautiful, inside and out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.