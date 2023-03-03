One of the least-eaten foods in the American diet is leafy greens. Most people don’t know how to prepare them, don’t like the taste of them, or can’t source good quality greens. Leafy greens provide us with myriad health benefits and contain an array of vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and even omega-3 fatty acids.
Leafy greens are kale, collards, Swiss chard, beet greens, bok choy, and bitter greens like arugula and watercress.
Dark leafy greens contain folate, magnesium, fiber, iron, and antioxidants among others. These nutrients support bone health, blood sugar balance because of their low-glycemic index, and digestive health because their bitterness stimulates digestive juices.
Another component of their impact is cardiovascular health. Greens have many nutrients for heart health, including omega-3 fats, fiber, magnesium, calcium, and plant sterols. They also boost levels of nitric oxide, a compound that helps to increase blood flow and relax vascular tissues. Many studies have shown that the consumption of dark leafy greens greatly lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease – and only one serving per day is all you need for this benefit.
7 ways to eat more greens in your diet:
1. Salads are an easy way to sneak in bitter greens like arugula and watercress. You can even grow lettuce greens in a pot on your porch or microgreens in a kitchen window!
2. Bok choy is one green that cooks down very small and is almost undetectable even by the pickiest of eaters. I add it to my stir-fry dishes, burgers, omelets, and soups.
3. Blend them! Adding spinach, romaine, or kale to a morning smoothie is definitely an easy way to add greens that are delicious. I like baby kale which is sweeter.
4. Make a sauce or pesto. Adding herbs like cilantro, parsley, basil, and even kale to a pesto sauce is delicious over salmon, grilled chicken, roasted pork, or even zucchini noodles.
5. It’s a wrap! Use Swiss chard leaves as a wrap around deli meats, shredded veggies, and avocado slices. Butter leaves make for great taco cups as do romaine leaves.
6. Use powdered greens. There are some great companies making organic green powders to mix into water or smoothies. I use Organifi in water mid-morning for a pick-me-up.
7. Stir-fry! As veggies get close to their use-by date, making a stir-fry is a great way to clean out the fridge. I chop up everything from asparagus to kale, red onions, bell peppers, broccoli, and even collard greens and put them into a large skillet, and sauté with grated ginger and sliced garlic cloves.
I hope this list inspires you to get into the kitchen and whip up some braised kale or a big salad. You can find more recipes on my website, www.UnlockBetterHealth.com, or on Instagram @cindysantaana.
