The kiddos are heading back to school or perhaps even you may need some fresh new ideas for building a better lunch. Make sure you and your child get enough protein for those powerful amino acids, fiber from vegetables to feed your gut flora and keep you fuller longer to a healthy fat that keeps us satiated. It’s important that each component comprises every meal. I call this the PFF formula – Protein, Fiber, and Fat. Here are some lunch box ideas. 

Veggie options:

Carrots

Cucumbers

Radishes

Pickles

Sugar snap peas

Grape tomatoes

Lettuce (in a wrap is 

great)

Peppers

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Jicama

Protein ideas:

Organic deli meat, grass-fed jerky, or beef sticks

Sausage

Chicken

Burger

Hummus

Chicken salad

Hard-boiled eggs (egg salad)

Organic Cheese

Full-fat yogurt

Nuts/nut butter

Healthy fats:

Avocado

Olives

Nuts

Seeds

Grass-fed butter

Whole food carbs:

Veggie chips

Granola (low-sugar)

Whole grain bread

Simple Mills crackers

Siete tortillas or real organic corn tortillas

Small treats in limited quantities:

Fresh fruit up to 1 cup, small amount of dried fruit, applesauce, trail mix, dates, figs

It’s OK to have a small amount of a sweet treat as long as your lunch has the PFF formula – Protein, Fiber and Fat and you eat the treat right after to mitigate a blood sugar spike.

