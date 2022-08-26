The kiddos are heading back to school or perhaps even you may need some fresh new ideas for building a better lunch. Make sure you and your child get enough protein for those powerful amino acids, fiber from vegetables to feed your gut flora and keep you fuller longer to a healthy fat that keeps us satiated. It’s important that each component comprises every meal. I call this the PFF formula – Protein, Fiber, and Fat. Here are some lunch box ideas.
Veggie options:
Carrots
Cucumbers
Radishes
Pickles
Sugar snap peas
Grape tomatoes
Lettuce (in a wrap is
great)
Peppers
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Jicama
Protein ideas:
Organic deli meat, grass-fed jerky, or beef sticks
Sausage
Chicken
Burger
Hummus
Chicken salad
Hard-boiled eggs (egg salad)
Organic Cheese
Full-fat yogurt
Nuts/nut butter
Healthy fats:
Avocado
Olives
Nuts
Seeds
Grass-fed butter
Whole food carbs:
Veggie chips
Granola (low-sugar)
Whole grain bread
Simple Mills crackers
Siete tortillas or real organic corn tortillas
Small treats in limited quantities:
Fresh fruit up to 1 cup, small amount of dried fruit, applesauce, trail mix, dates, figs
It’s OK to have a small amount of a sweet treat as long as your lunch has the PFF formula – Protein, Fiber and Fat and you eat the treat right after to mitigate a blood sugar spike.
