Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) update concerning a national rise in cases of Candida auris (C. auris) infections, the Virginia Department of Health shared information with the statewide medical community to be aware of increases, which are mostly seen in the northern and central regions of the state. Locally in the Fairfax Health District, C. auris infections are uncommon but with the increases seen in Virginia and nationally, health officials view this drug-resistant condition as an expanding and concerning public health threat.
C. auris is a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can cause significant health concerns to fragile hospital and nursing home patients. It generally spreads in healthcare settings and can cause outbreaks by spreading through direct contact or by touching contaminated surfaces. Some candida strains are resistant to all three classes of antifungal drugs used to treat fungal infections.
The Fairfax County Health Department is working with all nursing homes, long-term health care facilities, and hospitals in the Health District to prevent the spread of drug-resistant infections, including C. auris, by improving infection control (handwashing and the use of other precautions), and to investigate cases when they occur and work with facilities to prevent further spread to others.
The health department urges thorough hand washing when visiting a loved one at a nursing home or medical setting. Additionally, patients and their family members should follow their doctor’s advice about when antibiotic treatment is needed or not; unnecessary antibiotics increase the risk of a resistant infection.
Learn more about C. auris by visiting the CDC website at https://bit.ly/2GINroj.
