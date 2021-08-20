Chronic, systemic inflammation is the type of inflammation that lingers on in the body and damages our cells and our tissues. It can play a huge role in numerous health conditions from cardiovascular disease to diabetes, cancers, and even memory problems. Luckily, there are things you can do to put out the fire!
1. Manage your stress
One thing that causes inflammation is chronic stress. When we are stressed out it activates our sympathetic nervous system known as our fight or flight response. When it becomes activated, our body thinks that we are under attack. It revs up our system to produce cortisol and other inflammatory proteins. These chemicals are beneficial when we are experiencing short-term stress. However, if they linger as they do with chronic, ongoing stress, they can damage the body and create systemic inflammation.
Having a toolbox of stress-reducing techniques can reduce the stress response and bring calm to the body. Techniques such as deep breathing, mindfulness, meditation, and yoga have all been demonstrated to have a powerful effect for reducing mental stress and decreasing inflammatory conditions. My go-to when I am feeling stressed is deep breathing. Deep breathing helps to stimulate the vagus nerve that runs from the brain through the neck and chest area and down to the abdomen and helps to regulate digestion, heart rate, and respiratory rate. When you stimulate the vagus nerve through deep breathing it can lower your heart rate, lower blood pressure, helps to regulate cortisol levels, and suppress inflammation. We are all faced with stress, and that’s not going to change, but what can change is having ways to handle the stress so it doesn’t become chronic and damaging.
2. Move your body
Exercise also helps to decrease inflammation. A study published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity showed that just 20 minutes of daily exercise reduces inflammation. The exercise doesn’t need to be intense and even 20 minutes of moderate exercise, like walking, can have anti-inflammatory effects. Additionally, regular exercise helps to reduce stress as well as fat mass. Fat, especially abdominal fat, produces inflammatory proteins that contribute to systemic inflammation.
3. Get quality sleep
There is a lot of strong evidence that shows a lack of sleep raises levels of inflammation in the body. In fact there are many studies that show that people who sleep poorly or don’t get enough sleep have higher levels of inflammation. Try your best to get between seven to nine hours of sleep at night. If you struggle with sleep, reach out to your health care practitioner to explore ways to help you get a better night’s sleep. You can also try herbs like chamomile, valerian, or lemon balm and supplements like 5-HTP or L-theanine.
4. Improve gut health
Another important issue when it comes to combating systemic inflammation is gut health. Digestive and gut dysfunction is one of the greatest contributors to chronic inflammation. Conditions like leaky gut and gut dysbiosis have far-reaching effects throughout the body, from your brain to your bones. If you have symptoms of gas, bloating, indigestion, chronic constipation, brain fog, mood issues, or joint and muscle aches and pains, let’s chat!
5. Eat an anti-inflammatory diet
Following an anti-inflammatory diet can help support healing if inflammation already exists as well as prevent chronic inflammation in the future. You should avoid heavily processed, packaged foods with salt, sugar and refined carbohydrates, and pro-inflammatory vegetable oils like corn, sunflower, safflower, canola and soybean oils. All of these types of food will fuel inflammation.
An anti-inflammatory diet is rich in vegetables, seasonal fruits, legumes, nuts, and fatty fish. Some of the best foods for reducing inflammation are leafy green vegetables, cruciferous vegetables, garlic, onions, citrus fruits and berries. It is really important to get enough omega 3 fatty acids from foods like wild-caught salmon or sardines as well as flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. There are also great anti-inflammatory herbs like turmeric, ginger, rosemary, sage, oregano, and cinnamon that can be used to spice up your meals and turn down the heat.
