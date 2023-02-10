Studies show that a diet high in sugar can increase the risk of high blood sugar, heart disease, high blood pressure, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, and obesity. As a result, the American Heart Association recommends limiting your added sugar consumption to no more than 6% of your daily calorie intake.
For most people, this translates to no more than 100 calories per day, which is about six teaspoons of sugar. If you eat more, your risk of these negative health effects may increase.
You would think that limiting sugary foods like ice cream, desserts, and soda is all you need to do to reduce your added sugar intake. But high amounts of sugar can be found in some surprising products.
In fact, a recent report found that an estimated 74% of packaged foods contain added sugar. These foods can even include those that are labeled as “healthy” or “natural,” which doesn’t always translate to a low-sugar option.
The many faces of sugar
Sugar has many different names, so it can be hard to detect added sugars in ingredient labels. If you aren’t sure that a food is high in added sugar, a good rule of thumb is to check the ingredient label listed on the package for any of the names sugar may fall under.
Here are some hints to help you catch hidden sugars on the ingredients list:
• The ingredient on the label ends in “-ose.”
• The ingredient list contains the words “sugar,” “syrup,” “juice,” or "concentrate”.
• The food includes a “honey” or a “nectar.”
• Just a few of the names added sugar can masquerade under include:
• Agave nectar
• Corn sweetener
• Corn syrup or corn syrup solids
• Dextrose
• Brown sugar
• Fruit juice concentrate
• Glucose or glucose solids
• High-fructose corn syrup
• Maltose
• Sucrose
• Fructose
Top five foods with hidden sugar
1. Yogurt
Yogurt contains probiotics, which may have numerous benefits for your gut. Some types of yogurt, such as plain Greek yogurt, for example, are also great sources of protein and can even have a positive impact on bone health for some people. Flavored yogurts, however, tend to be packed with sugar. A typical store bought strawberry yogurt can have as much as 32 grams of sugar in a six ounce container, which is more than a Snickers candy bar!
To cut the sugar, stick with plain Greek yogurt, which only contains 5.5 grams of sugar per six ounces. If you crave some sweetness, add a small handful of fresh or frozen fruit, which will contain less sugar than flavored yogurt and add a boost of fiber and other nutrients. You may also try adding in a handful of seeds and nuts for extra plant-based protein.
2. Instant oatmeal
Oatmeal is a type of whole grain that is high in fiber and even contains some antioxidants. However, many varieties of instant oatmeal contain added sugar, especially if they are flavored. Brands like Quaker Instant Oatmeal can have anywhere from 12-15 grams of added sugars per packet.
Instead, opt for steel cut oats, which usually have no added sugar. Look for steel cut oats, which have a lower glycemic index than instant oats and tend to be less processed. Like with your yogurt, adding some seeds and/or nuts can help you balance your glucose response and add some extra fiber and protein to your meal. I have a lot of clients who can’t handle oats because of the glucose response, so make sure your body can handle the high carbohydrate load and always add some fiber and a healthy fat to your bowl.
3. Nut or seed butter
Nut and seed butters like peanut, almond, cashew, or sun butter are a great way to reap the potential health benefits of nuts and seeds. The American Heart Association recommends eating four servings a week to benefit heart health.
Nut and seed butters come in many varieties, and some have no added sugar. However, some of the common grocery store brands do contain added sugars.
Justin’s brand vanilla almond butter, for instance, contains six grams of added sugar in just two tablespoons. To reduce some of your sugar consumption, take a close look at the label and choose a brand with no added sugars.
4. Dressings, sauces, and marinades
Sugar often sneaks into dressings, sauces, marinades, and other condiments. Ketchup, honey mustard, salad dressings, BBQ sauce, and others may all be secret sources of added sugars depending on the brand. The serving size is often very small when it comes to condiments and sauces, sometimes just one to two tablespoons. If you eat more, it’s easier for the added sugar to add up, so pay attention to your nutrition labels.
If you want to reduce your added sugar intake, try paying close attention to ingredient labels and opt for low-sugar options. Or, you can even make your own.
5. Dried and canned fruits
Because dehydration can concentrate sugar content, dried fruits are often naturally higher in sugar. However, many canned fruit products also contain added sugar.
This is because canned fruits will also often have sugar added as a preservative. Canned peaches, for example, can have up to 26 grams of sugar in just one cup, even though a large whole peach has only 15 grams. Choose dried fruits with no sugar added, and instead of canned fruits, opt for fresh or frozen varieties.
Other sources of hidden sugars can be found in pasta sauce, pizza sauce, crackers, bread, protein bars, mixed alcoholic drinks and even medicines. Flip those packages over and read the ingredient labels to be aware of how much sugar you may be accidentally consuming. I recommend to my clients to aim for less than 25 grams of sugar per day for optimal health. Let me know if you need support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.