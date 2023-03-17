Ah, midlife - the hormonal changes, the weight gain, the unpredictable moodiness, and sleepless nights. It’s all fun and games until you’re plagued with symptoms and relentless hot flashes. One of the most neglected stages of life for women is the transition into menopause. It’s also the time of the most unforgiving of symptoms from insomnia to weight gain to joint pain, fatigue, depression, anxiety, and even urinary incontinence.
Perimenopause is the transitional period between your reproductive years and non-reproductive years of your life. It can last anywhere from four to eight years and occur around 45-47 years of age or even earlier. The defining symptom is irregular menstrual cycles, but you may also experience mood swings, hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. Menopause is characterized as those who go for 12 consecutive months without a period.
During the menopausal period, you may experience physical symptoms like joint stiffness, fatigue, vaginal dryness, painful sex, low libido, insomnia, and hot flashes – just to name a few. Some women also experience depression and even brain fog. Some doctors are quick to prescribe antidepressants, but this doesn’t replace lost hormones or support the real reason why you feel low.
What is important is to develop a strong foundation of lifestyle and dietary habits that support this phase of life. The following foundations will help guide you through midlife with ease, but I will say that even the best diet and supplements cannot support you like replacing lost hormones can. I will add that after careful consideration and discussion with my functional medicine doctor, we decided that bio-identical hormone replacement was necessary and I feel 1,000% better on them. I only recommend BIO-identical hormones and not synthetic hormone replacement. I don’t recommend taking oral estrogen, as it is processed in the liver and can be metabolized poorly and via the wrong pathway (as visible on a DUTCH test). There are patches. I also love the bio-identical progesterone that is compounded by the Compounding Pharmacy. There are lots of options and I highly recommend finding a skilled and knowledgeable practitioner who knows how to prescribe them.
Five foundations for
midlife women:
Solid sleep hygiene – a lack of sleep has many downstream ill effects, one of them being daytime mood changes and an increase in ghrelin – the hunger hormone. Make sure you are limiting blue light exposure at night (or wearing blue blocking glasses), turning off electronics at a minimum of 30 minutes before bedtime and you are getting at least six to eight hours of quality sleep. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Get early morning sunlight to reset your circadian rhythms and move your body daily to feel tired at night. Do not eat within three hours of bedtime.
Move your body daily, but weight lifting is essential for preventing muscle loss. Sarcopenia or age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength has a number of adverse health outcomes, including loss of function, increased insulin resistance, and frailty. Lifting weights is essential at least two to three times per week.
A nutrient-dense, whole foods diet that is low in simple carbohydrates and simple sugars. This means lots of quality animal protein in each meal (think grass-fed), lots of leafy greens, organic fruits and vegetables, and quality fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish.
Limiting alcohol. Sorry, but this is not good for us. Alcohol is a neurotoxin and women have less alcohol dehydrogenase – an enzyme that breaks down alcohol in the liver. So, it lingers longer in the liver – causing havoc. It can cause hot flashes and poor sleep too.
Be aware of how many endocrine disruptors are in your life – plastics, dryer sheets, fragrances, scented candles, lotions, cleaning products, personal care items, and even certain foods that can contain chemicals that can alter our hormones. Replace plastic with glass. Use personal care and cleaning products that contain no fragrance. Don’t use candles or scented items in your home. Read food labels to avoid parabens and fragrances.
These five foundations are the best start to support your body through this amazing time in your life. You shouldn’t suffer and you need not feel unsupported. I didn’t want to list the myriad supplements that are available to women during this time because I think that recommending certain supplements is quite bio-individual, but I will say that herbs that help with sleep are nice, black cohosh has a few studies that show effectiveness against hot flashes and low-dose lithium orotate for low mood is nice, but as always check with your health practitioner first. I support women going through this transition and even offer fun cooking classes. April 15 is Anti-inflammatory Meals and May 6 is Midlife Meals for Hormone Balance at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.