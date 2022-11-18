The Fairfax County Health Department (FCHD) is sharing a new public-facing dashboard that informs residents of trends in opioid overdoses and overdose deaths in the Fairfax Health District.
“The goal of the dashboard is to ensure that Fairfax County residents understand the threat that opioid drugs pose in our community and recognize that overdoses and overdose deaths affect a wide range of people of various ages, gender, and covers all racial and ethnic groups,” said Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, director of Epidemiology & Population Health. “We want the public to be aware of overdose trends, which reflect the impacts of social factors, the types and availability of drugs, and the effect of mitigation measures including law enforcement, treatment, and harm reduction measures,” he said.
Most recent data reported by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) shows that among 45 opioid overdose deaths reported for 2022 Q1-Q2, 43 (96 percent) involved fentanyl and/or heroin. Six opioid overdose deaths involved prescription opioids. Dashboard data and information originates from two primary sources. The first is the Electronic Surveillance System for the Early Notification of Community-based Epidemics (ESSENCE). The ESSENCE system, which is managed by the Virginia Department of Health, identifies overdoses seen at emergency rooms and urgent care centers in the Fairfax Health District based on the chief complaints of patients, and the diagnoses given by healthcare providers at the end of the visit.
The second source of information is the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). Every death that occurs in the Commonwealth of Virginia that is deemed “suspicious, unexpected and sudden” is investigated by the OCME. The medical examiner posts information on drug overdose-related deaths on their website.
The dashboard is updated every month during the first week of the month. The dashboard is one of over 40 collaborative programs and initiatives that are part of Fairfax County’s ongoing effort to raise awareness, education, and build programs that will help reduce opioid overdose deaths and improve the lives of those impacted by opioid use disorder. Information on these programs is shared on the Fairfax County website at https://bit.ly/3UHaXXv.
