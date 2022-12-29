Fairfax County introduced a map-based health inspection report database this fall.
The database allows users to locate permitted retail establishments that are inspected by the Fairfax County Health Department and review the relevant inspection documents. Users can select a location from the map, or search for a location by name.
“This is part of an overall county effort to increase the transparency of government information to our residents,” said Lucy Caldwell, director of communications for the Fairfax County Health Department. “More information can help residents inform decisions; where to live, where to work, where to study and – sometimes – where to eat.”
According to the Fairfax County Government NewsCenter, improving customer experience is at the heart of this database’s development. In the past, if a customer wanted to see an inspection report, they would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request to the health department. With this database, that process is no longer necessary.
“The app will make it easier for residents to search for and locate inspection reports,” said Caldwell. “By using a geographic information system-based approach, the user can navigate around an area without knowing a specific address or restaurant name. The app will also allow residents to see what type of establishments are in operation around a geographic location.”
This database allows customers to easily access data such as foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions, good retail practices, temperature observations, and corrective actions.
According to Caldwell, it took more than two years to get the app to where it is now. However, there is still more to do.
“There are additional establishments other than restaurants that are inspected by the Health Department,” Caldwell said. “The app may be enhanced to include inspection information for facilities such as public swimming pools and hotels. In addition, we are in the early stages of digitizing existing historical records that pertain to individual wells and septic systems. Once the scanning process is complete, we anticipate using the mapping technology to make these digital records easily accessible to the public.”
Fairfax County’s Health Department claims that this app will bring users instant access to thousands of reports conducted by the health department. Inspection reports are made available within two weeks of the actual inspection and will be available online for two years.
However, when a user visits the app, they are shown a disclaimer: “The purpose of this application is to identify and locate permitted retail food establishments (restaurants, grocery stores, cafeterias, caterers, etc) that are inspected by the Fairfax County Health Department and view the relevant routine inspection documentation. The posted inspection reports describe the conditions found in food establishments at the time of inspection. A single inspection should not be used to evaluate a food establishment. Looking at the series of inspections over time gives a more accurate picture of the food establishment’s commitment to food safety and sanitation.”
The database is part of the county’s overall move towards increased online efficiencies with the PLUS system where residents have access to multiple government functions such as scheduling building inspections and submitting applications.
