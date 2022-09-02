As summer 2022 nears an end, and information regarding COVID-19 resources continues to evolve, please note three updates about COVID-19 testing.
Know when to get tested
There are still some key times to get a COVID-19 test:
• If you have symptoms, test immediately.
• If you were exposed to COVID-19 and do not have symptoms, wait at least five full days after your exposure before testing. If you test too early, you may be more likely to get an inaccurate result.
• Consider testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19, especially if you are in an area with a medium or high COVID-19 Community Level.
If your test is positive, isolate and take precautions and inform your close contacts. The CDC provides more guidance on testing, including what to do if you have already tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.
Perform repeat testing after a negative result on any at-home COVID-19 test
The FDA recently issued a recommendation to perform repeat testing after a negative result on an at-home COVID-19 antigen test, whether or not you have symptoms.
• If you have COVID-19 symptoms, test again 48 hours after the first negative test. If you get a negative result on the second test and you are concerned that you could have COVID-19, you may choose to test again 48 hours after the second test, consider getting a laboratory molecular-based test, or call your health care provider.
• If you do not have COVID-19 symptoms and believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, test again 48 hours after the first negative test, then 48 hours after the second negative test.
Most at-home COVID-19 antigen tests do not detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as molecular tests, like PCR tests. COVID-19 antigen tests may not detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus early in an infection, meaning testing soon after you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 could lead to a false-negative result (this means the test did not detect the virus when a person is infected), especially if you don’t have symptoms.
Positive antigen test results are typically accurate. If you receive a positive result initially or after a repeat test, this means the test detected the SARS-CoV-2 virus and you most likely have COVID-19.
Repeat testing reduces the risk an infection may be missed and helps prevent people from unknowingly spreading the virus. See the detailed guidance about when to repeat testing at https://bit.ly/3R6CDmW.
Federal Free At-Home Test Program to be suspended
The federal program offering free at-home COVID-19 tests will be suspended on Friday, September 2. The program allowed individuals to order 16 free at-home tests per residential address at www.covid.gov/tests.
If you need a COVID-19 test:
• Pharmacies and healthcare providers continue to offer testing. Retailers and pharmacies also continue to make at-home tests available for purchase.
• If you have health insurance, you can get paid back for eight at-home tests each month for each person on your plan. Learn more about how to get reimbursed by visiting https://go.cms.gov/3Q0poCL
The Health Department offers PCR tests through its mobile laboratory partner Curative at locations throughout the Health District. Testing also continues to be available by appointment at Health Department clinics for people who do not have other options.
