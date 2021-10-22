For the last month and a half, I’ve been wearing a continuous glucose monitor and sharing my findings with you. By monitoring my blood sugar, altering my diet, lowering my carbohydrates, and increasing my fasting window, I’ve been able to lower my blood sugar numbers and lose five pounds. One important finding was that some of my nighttime numbers (which were on the higher end) were due to elevated cortisol – enter stress!
Your adrenal glands are tiny, walnut-sized glands that sit above your kidneys. And, they release critical hormones into your bloodstream impacting multiple bodily functions, including regulating blood sugar levels and metabolism.
One of the most important hormones your adrenals produce is cortisol. Cortisol is mainly known for its vital role in helping your body respond to stress, but there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes.
When your body is under stress, your adrenal glands secrete cortisol to stimulate several processes in the body that regulate blood sugar levels to compensate for the demand for energy under these stressful conditions.
But, prolonged stress results in overworked adrenal glands and constantly elevated cortisol levels in the body which can suppress digestive functions and affect metabolism.
Daily stress is hard to avoid, so keeping your adrenal glands nourished with the right nutrients -- such as vitamin C, potassium, and sodium -- is the best way to keep them functioning optimally.
In fact, not only is the highest concentration of vitamin C found in your adrenal glands, but when you do not have sufficient vitamin C levels, it can cause an excess release of cortisol.
This is one of the reasons why I start my day with this simple elixir that provides a day’s worth of vitamin C and immune-supporting nutrients like turmeric and ginger. Turmeric has a compound called Curcumin. This has been shown in the last two decades to be a potent immunomodulatory agent that can modulate the activation of T cells, B cells, macrophages, neutrophils, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells. Ginger can reduce symptoms of colds, congestion, and sinus problems, plus it tastes good! Fresh ginger root is the best and most potent for this recipe.
Lemon Ginger Elixir
INGREDIENTS
2 lemons
1 orange
1 tsp fresh turmeric
1 tsp fresh grated ginger root or powdered ginger
1 tsp MCT oil
Small pinch of sea salt (best quality)
1 tsp vanilla
2-3 drops of organic liquid stevia or monkfruit to taste
2,000 mg buffered Vitamin C powder
Ice
DIRECTIONS
• Juice the lemons and orange and remove the seeds.
• Blend the juice with the rest of the ingredients, except the ice.
•Pour the juice into a quart jar, add the ice, and fill with water (if needed).
This is a potent concentrate that I will pour 3-4 ounces into a glass and fill the rest with water and drink every morning. Store in the fridge.
*Recipes courtesy of Cindy Santa Ana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.