Insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes have reached epidemic proportions. In the U.S. today, someone dies from diabetes-related causes every 10 seconds, and recent reports suggest that one-third of people born in 2010 will develop diabetes at some point in their lives. Nearly 10 percent of American adults have Type 2 diabetes and 25 percent have pre-diabetes.
What is particularly horrifying about this statistic is that many of those who develop diabetes will be kids. Type 2 diabetes used to be a disease of the middle-aged and elderly. A recent Yale study indicated that nearly one in four kids between the ages of 4 and 18 have pre-diabetes. And some regional studies show that the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in children and young adults has jumped from less than 5 percent before 1994 to 50 percent in 2004.
The conventional medicine approach has long been centered around a “wait and see” mentality and even prophylactic drug therapy, but this is not working. We need clear prevention strategies that invoke lifestyle and diet recommendations that work. Ask for your Hemoglobin A1c to be run with every blood panel you get. It would also be good to buy a simple home meter and do occasional checks to make sure you have a normal morning fasting blood sugar under 100 and you don’t spike too high after meals.
If your blood sugar is elevated, here are some simple steps to take in addition to eating a healthy, low-glycemic diet focused on lean protein, fiber from vegetables and healthy fats.
Three fast tips to lower blood sugar naturally
1. Start moving more
Exercise and movement both help your cells be more sensitive to the effects of insulin and cause muscles to absorb more sugar from the blood.
It doesn’t have to be formal exercise to help your health. Walking, gardening, and household chores all “count” as exercise!
And if you’re on a budget, but want to try something new, try one of the thousands of free exercise classes on YouTube. Just search for something you’re interested in trying. Some of my favorite classes are yoga, dance, pilates, kickboxing, and chi gong.
2. Stay well hydrated
One study of more than 3,000 people found those who drank 34 ounces or more of water per day were 21 percent less likely to develop high blood sugar than those who drank less than 16 ounces.
Thirty-four ounces isn’t very much: a can of soda is 12 ounces - drink three glasses of that amount of water and you’re done. Anything more is extra credit!
3. Try apple cider vinegar
In a 2007 study published in Diabetes Care, apple cider vinegar before bed helped reduce fasting glucose levels - without making any other changes.
Another study done at Arizona State University showed…
Drinking an apple cider vinegar & water mix with each meal reduced post-meal glucose levels by 34 percent. Try 1 tablespoon in a glass of 6 ounces of water.
What’s really amazing is that these studies didn’t ask participants to change their diet or even exercise more… Apple cider vinegar alone was able to help lower blood sugar.
It REALLY can be pretty simple! If your blood sugar is in the pre-diabetic or the diabetic range and you need nutritional therapy support, let’s chat at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
