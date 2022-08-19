The last thing Harmony Vasquez expected was to receive an award from Emergency Medical Systems (EMS) for collecting data. That is just her job as the outcomes measurement coordinator of cardiovascular service line quality for Reston Hospital Center. She is unassuming, and dedicated to the work.
“I was surprised to receive an award,” said Vasquez. “Data isn’t glamorous but it definitely helps Reston Hospital Center to the end goal of improving patient care.”
Vasquez tracks the quality of care for ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) patients. A STEMI is a severe heart attack that blocks blood flow to the lower chambers of the heart. They are more severe, and have a greater risk of death than other heart attacks. The hospital needs to get a STEMI into the cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab) as fast as possible, so they can start blood flowing back to the vessels where it has been restricted.
The quickest way to begin lifesaving measures is to call EMS.
“When our patients start with EMS, we see better outcomes and faster times in care for our patients who are having medical emergencies,” said Vasquez. EMS should be the first contact for any STEMI patient. The hospital’s goal is for a STEMI patient to travel from first medical contact to the start of a procedure in the cath lab in 90 minutes, or less.
Vasquez coordinates patient data and makes sure that the EMS, emergency department (ED), and cath lab are all aware of their patient times. The various teams involved meet regularly to assess outcomes, and times. It is the combination of all three areas that make up the 90 minute window.
“Any data shared that is not directly to a provider is blinded data so no patient info is shared unless you were in direct care of that specific patient,” explained Vasquez.
Sometimes, EMS wants this information closer to when they have transported a patient. Thanks to the feedback loop, which Vasquez currently mans, EMS can securely request information, and receive it right away when the day’s events are fresh, and details are easier to remember. This helps them identify areas to improve, and speed up points of care like transport times, or alerting the hospital from the field that a STEMI is coming in so the ED, and cath lab can be prepped and ready when they arrive.
Keith Morrison, a former paramedic, started the data feedback loop between EMS and the hospital. Morrison was also in charge of the hospital’s emergency plans. When COVID hit, Morrison found himself with a full plate, and Vasquez offered to help facilitate the EMS information for Morrison. She streamlined, and expanded the process.
“The most important thing I would tell people is to call 911 for any chest pain, or medical emergency. Lifesaving treatments will be started right away. You will be admitted to the hospital faster than if you drive yourself.” This is Vasquez’s final word on the subject. She does not mention herself, or the award. Instead she chooses to share this life-saving information one more time.
