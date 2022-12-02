The holidays are notorious for increasing stress levels. We have numerous responsibilities, higher costs of gifts and food, parties, and the challenge to adhere to some resemblance of our healthy diets.
Stress results in high levels of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones, like inflammatory molecules, will make it harder for your body to respond to insulin properly. That’s why reducing stress can help to reduce inflammation, helps regulate hunger, and can help to keep your glucose levels stable too. Here are 10 steps that you can quickly take to reduce stress.
Take a walk – Walking for 10-15 minutes, especially after meals, can bring down glucose levels more quickly.
Listen to uplifting music – Pop in your favorite genre and get moving!
Dance – You’ll often find me cooking or cleaning up in the kitchen to my favorite 80s music. It can make tedious tasks go by quickly.
Journal – Writing down your thoughts, your to-do list or just random things that come to mind have been shown to reduce stress levels.
Write down things you are grateful for – Do this at the end of the day to finish on a high note that day.
Look at a happy picture – Whether it’s pets or your children, perusing photo albums of happy memories can reduce stress.
Do jumping jacks or any movement that gets your heart rate up. Light exercise can decrease cortisol.
Punch a pillow – if you really need to get the stress out, physical exertion can help.
Ground and focus on the space around you – Take a few moments to put your feet on the ground and relax your body. Then, do #10.
Take slow, deep breaths – Inhale for four counts, hold for seven and exhale for eight counts. Do this three times.
Even if you can’t do them all, focus on a few that resonate with you and develop a daily practice. Reducing your stress levels can improve your overall health and sleep. If you need more individual support, reach out for a free consultation at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.