Candida is one of those trendy new things that gets blamed for a lot of health issues today. But, to be honest, yeast overgrowth can have profound impacts on our health if not diagnosed and treated properly.
We naturally have small amounts of necessary candida in our gut and it serves a purpose. But as with all things gut health – it’s about balance. Candida are several species of fungi that are native to a healthy gut and vaginal microbiome. However, dysbiosis in these ecosystems can allow certain yeast to overgrow. Candida albicans is an opportunistic yeast that causes vaginal infections, oral thrush and gut issues. A biofilm complex can penetrate through the intestinal wall, which increases intestinal permeability, releases fungal metabolites into the bloodstream and causes systemic inflammation.
What causes it?
Typically, a diet high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, lack of hydrochloric acid in the stomach (especially for those on PPIs), repeated antibiotic use, alcohol consumption, chronic stress, and a compromised immune system can contribute to candida overgrowth. In addition, because the proteins in gluten are similar to those found in the cell wall of candida, a candida infection also closely correlates with Celiac disease. The immune antibody response to candida is almost identical to the gut-damaging autoimmune reaction triggered by gluten.
What are the symptoms?
• Gas, bloating
• Irregular bowel movements
• Recurring bladder infections
• Vaginal /anal itching
• Fatigue
• Depression
• Muscle/joint pain
• Allergies
• Feeling spacey (brain fog)
• Sugar & carb cravings
How do I support my health?
The first step is to alter your diet to low-sugar and low-carb to starve this sugar-loving yeast. Limit sweets, artificial sugars, refined grains, oatmeal, and tropical fruits like bananas, dates and figs. Taking specific probiotics like lactobacillus and L. casei, L. acidophilus can help. Additionally, taking binders like activated charcoal, antifungals like garlic, oregano, caprylic acid, thyme and pau d’arco; along with biofilm busters like garlic, Bragg’s apple cider vinegar and NAC. As always, check with your health practitioner to determine the best for your health. If you need support in this area, I see clients with Candida overgrowth. For more information, visit www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
