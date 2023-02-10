After a three year long global pandemic life is seemingly back to normal. Cases of COVID-19 remain low in Fairfax County, and President Joe Biden is set to lift COVID emergencies in May. To celebrate the end of the pandemic county officials held a recognition event honoring the people and organizations who supported the Fairfax COVID emergency response.
More than 1,000 people and groups were recognized during the Feb. 4 event, which featured three sessions of remarks, refreshments and performances by local artists.
“Public health is a team sport, and your incredible partnership has left an indelible mark on our health department,” said Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayenso, health director. “Your contributions strengthened our local health system and created the conditions for our Fairfax community to fare better than others across the nation.”
“Public health is what we as a community do together to create the condition where everyone can be healthy and safe,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay.
Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik added that health is a human right and expressed gratitude to the hard work of the community members to ensure everyone living in the community had access to necessary healthcare during the pandemic.
While county officials celebrate the work of their partners the World Health Orgaziation says the work isn’t quite done yet. In a Jan. 30 statement WHO shared that the COVID-19 pandemic is entering a transition phase and is likely to become a permanently established illness, infecting animals and humans for years to come and requiring long-term public action plans.
WHO is urging governments “to remain vigilant and continue reporting surveillance and genomic sequencing data; to recommend appropriately targeted risk-based public health and social measures (PHSM) where necessary; to vaccinate populations most at risk to minimize severe disease and deaths; and to conduct regular risk communication, answering population concerns and engaging communities to improve the understanding and implementation of countermeasures.”
The Health Department hopes to rely on continued support from its partners and community members throughout this transition and for any future emergencies.
“Armed with a greater understanding of the conflicts and evolving needs our diverse community the health department is committed to building on the successes and lessons learned over the past three years and so we hope we can count on you and your continued partnerships in emergencies as we strive for a healthier Fairfax for all that live work and play in Fairfax County,” said Addo-Ayensu.
The Board of Supervisors voted Feb. 7 to end the declaration of a local emergency which has been in place since March 17, 2020.
The county has reported 265,225 cases of COVID throughout the pandemic and an average of 121 new cases per day in the past week.
