New resources for youth struggling with addiction and mental health are being made available in Fairfax County. County officials announced a new partnership with Sandstone Care to provide community members with unique individualized treatment plans for those who need assistance.
“The Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board (CSB) is pleased to partner with Sandstone Care to offer youth substance use treatment services to the local community. These services will support the needs of individuals in Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church who are eligible for funding under the Children’s Services Act,” said Caroline Coscia with the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board.
According to the Fairfax County Health Department rates of youth opioid overdoses have increased over the past couple of years. In 2022 Fairfax County saw 63 fatal overdoses and 303 nonfatal overdoses. While so far 2023 has seen a significant decrease, with only 30 non-fatal overdoses, Health department officials still believe more resources and information is necessary.
“There are very few to no residential treatment resources that provide services to those who are struggling in the surrounding Virginia area,” said Sandstone Care Regional Clinical Director Erica Johns LPC. “It is incredibly important to ensure that patients/clients have access to discharge planning resources in order for long-term success.”
The partnership will allow teens to seek help at the Reston Treatment Center through June 30, 2024.
“Any adolescent (13-18 years old) who is considering services will be evaluated by a Sandstone clinician. In order to take advantage of these services, families must have a county case manager, be eligible for services, and work with a Family Assessment and Planning Team (FAPT). Once this process is complete, Fairfax County will cover most costs of treatment, in addition to a small cost covered by the family,” shared Sandstone officials.
Through Sandstone teens and young adults can receive therapy, hospitalization, detox assistance, as well as many other treatment and resource options.
The partnership is part of the county’s opioid response plan, which will blend partnerships with public and private groups to increase education and treatment resources throughout the community.
“Over the next three years, as the county pursues these 40+ programs/activities in collaboration with community stakeholders, data-informed modifications will be made to adapt to emerging issues/trends and improve effectiveness,” said the Opioid and Substance Use Task Force. “While significant progress has been made, with increases in overdoses locally and across the state and nation in 2020 and 2021, there is much work to be done in FY 23-25 to meet the associated multi-faceted needs experienced across the community. Fairfax County
is well-positioned to tackle this complex national epidemic in large part due to the strong, cross-system collaboration among county agencies and community partners.”
