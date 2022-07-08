Fairfax County Health Department has announced a partnership with Curative to provide no cost COVID-19 PCR testing at six sites around Fairfax County.
Each site is open two days per week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a regular schedule that our residents can rely on (see https://bit.ly/3ahnVZV). These sites are in areas where access to other testing options may be fewer.
COVID-19, unfortunately, is still with us and testing helps reduce disease and it’s impacts on families. FCHD encourages testing, either at one of the sites or using a home test, for anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms, who may have been exposed, or who recently has traveled to help stop the spread of the virus.
“While we have not had huge demand at previous County testing sites, in part because many people test at home, we do feel this resource will be well utilized at the sites we have carefully chosen,” said Lucy Caldwell, spokeswoman for the Health Department.
Curative bills third party payers (insurance companies) for testing, although testing also is available at no cost for those who do not have health insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.