One thing on my mind today is my numerous friends and family who live in Florida that are dealing with significant water damage or even just small leaks. This water damage can go on to become major sources of mold and mycotoxins if left unremediated. These historical water events can result in mold growth that can cause significant exposure problems. Now, you may be thinking that this doesn’t apply to you because you don’t have a home in Florida or live near frequent hurricanes. But mold growth in homes is more common than you think.
If you have ever had a sink overflow, a toilet run or leak, a roof shingle or two leaking or a leaky washing machine, you can have mold in your home – even if you can’t see it. The common misconception is that when the water is gone, so is the mold, but that’s not true. Mold doesn’t just pack its bags when the leak is fixed. Instead, those dry colonies can easily break apart into tiny breathable fragments that can bypass our body’s natural filtration and penetrate deep into our lungs. From there, it’s a direct pathway to our bloodstream.
This is why it’s so important to get a home’s thorough history and identify any previous water intrusion areas. This is critically important when buying a new home as well. Previous owners may have stopped a leak, but did they treat mold? Through my years of work at Amen Clinics, we test every new memory patient for mold mycotoxins because mold exposure can cause brain fog and memory problems. It’s so surprising to me the number of patients we have that have mold in their body at critically dangerous levels.
Mold illness symptoms can be brain fog, cough, fatigue, eye problems (light sensitivity), asthma, digestive issues, metallic taste in the mouth, night sweats, and muscle aches. These symptoms often overlap with other conditions and can be overlooked very easily.
If you suspect mold in your home or had a previous leak and are dealing with mysterious issues, get your home tested. I personally use the ERMI test which involves going around your home with a large dust cloth to collect dust samples. The cloth is then tested for mold and you are sent the results. The problem with that is you have no idea where the mold is now. Then, you can hire an inspector to source out the mold. Technically, an inspector for mold shouldn’t also be the same company that does mold remediation (I see it as a conflict of interest), but it’s hard to find those who are separate.
Or, you could start with a blood test. I typically use the Great Plains Mycotoxins test, but there are others to test for mold in the body. Supporting one’s detoxification pathways is important when mold is present as is working with a practitioner who is well-versed in mold and using the right binders. For more information, visit www.unlockbetterhealth.com
