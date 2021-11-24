Feeling a bit sluggish after over-indulging over Thanksgiving? Consumer Reports states that the typical Thanksgiving meal is around 3,000 calories and 159 grams of fat! Don’t worry if you ate more than you should and don’t feel guilty about it either. I hope you enjoyed it! But, do take action today to control your blood sugar and prevent holiday weight gain.
Start your morning with this refreshing tonic:
Morning Cleansing Tonic
• 8 oz of filtered water (water can be room temperature or hot)
• Juice of ½ lemon
• Slice of ginger root
Pour water over lemon juice and ginger root. Let steep for 2-3 minutes and enjoy.
Then, after your water, enjoy light exercise such as a walk outdoors, light weight-resistance exercises, Pilates, yoga or a swim if you have a gym with a pool. Light rebounding is also wonderful exercise. Twenty to 30 minutes of gentle exercise is perfect for moving the lymphatic system.
Your meals for the next few days should be light and cleansing. Some examples include a green smoothie with a sprig or two of cilantro, which is very detoxifying. Enjoy green salads with lots of fibrous vegetables like purple cabbage, broccoli, kale and sugar snap peas. Use olive oil and apple cider vinegar or lemon juice as a simple dressing.
Go easy on the leftovers. If you cooked and your fridge is full of leftovers, consider having the neighbors over to help you finish up your stash. Instead of turkey sandwiches, consider eating it with a salad or topping a baked sweet potato with turkey and cooked greens.
Pecan and pumpkin pie are the biggest fat and calorie-offenders, so consider only making one or giving some to neighbors. Cut yourself a tiny sliver and really savor and enjoy your slice. Skip the whipped cream, especially the ones in the plastic tub (containing more chemicals than food ingredients).
Make sure you increase your water intake which can flush the bowels, move out toxins and hydrate you if you over-indulged in alcohol or caffeine.
Keep moving throughout the day. A couple of swift walks can be invigorating and if it’s sunny, can provide some nice Vitamin D as well.
If you need help through the holidays or afterwards, let’s chat. I’m here for you.
