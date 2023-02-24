F
or many people who struggle with weight issues, it’s often not just because of overeating or eating “junk foods,” weight loss resistance can have many causes. I wanted to share a deep look into the root cause behind what could be causing weight loss resistance and an insight into how I work with clients.
The most common reasons people struggle with losing weight are hormone-mediated and ultimately driven by (what else?!) highly processed food, toxins, and stress. Hormonal drivers include insulin resistance, hypothyroidism, estrogen dominance, and chronic stress.
Insulin resistance – both a high glycemic diet and chronic stress can increase the glucose load on the body. Over time, increases in blood sugar can lead to insulin resistance. In this case, cells are suffering from low energy, organs and the cardiovascular system are suffering from too much sugar, and the body is storing more and more fat. You want to check fasting glucose, fasting insulin and Hemoglobin A1c to get a keen insight. However, usually years before fasting glucose or HbA1c begin to rise at all, fasting insulin begins to rise and will be suboptimally in the upper half of the normal reference range. Ideally, it should be below 10. This marker is widely available and can be proactively used to form a more complete picture of insulin sensitivity and glucose handling. Some strategies to address insulin resistance are:
Eliminate sugars and sweeteners. After a couple of initial, transitional weeks, this should also include elimination of all natural substitutes e.g. stevia, erythritol in order to allow taste buds to adapt over time to stop expecting most foods to be artificially sweetened. Emphasize instead whole fruit or starchy vegetables (e.g. sweet potato) to satisfy our natural desire for sweet flavors.
Eliminate all grains for a while – or at least foods made with any grain flour (especially gluten but preferably all grain flours). In many people, especially those with insulin resistance, they cause the same types of blood sugar spikes (and insulin surges) as sugars. Stone-ground, whole wheat flour spikes blood sugar in many worse than table sugar!
Break your fast with foods that include protein and healthy fat every day. Our blood sugar stability and cravings throughout the rest of the day are highly influenced by what we eat for our first meal of the day. I find that clients are most successful with weight loss by having at least 15 grams of protein in their first meal of the day (e.g. the equivalent of two whole eggs). Protein intake increases satiety and promotes the secretion of a hormone in the body called glucagon which promotes fat-burning.
Front-load the day’s food. I don’t believe in counting or tracking anything that can be counted (e.g. calories, fat grams, sugar grams) because I think it makes people obsessive about their food. Instead, I have had great success with a simple recommendation to clients: consume about 80% of your day’s food by mid-afternoon and eat nothing 3+ hours before bedtime. For most clients, this will include a medium-sized breakfast, a large hearty lunch around 1 p.m., and a mid-afternoon snack. The average American eats a small (or skips entirely) breakfast, a medium-sized lunch, and then arrives home ravenous to consume a rather large dinner. As people begin to follow this new routine, they become less and less hungry for dinner, and their evening meal can become quite small. This allows the body to burn body fat for fuel throughout the night. The average American consumes nearly 50% of the day’s calories after 5 p.m. As you might imagine, this is a metabolic disaster area for those looking to lose weight. In general, the food we don’t burn for fuel for energy within about three hours of eating is stored as fat (regardless of the type of food!). After dinner, most of us are not going to head out for a rousing game of tennis to burn a lot of calories – but rather we are likely to hit the couch and wind down.
Overnight fasting of 12-14+ hours encourages fat loss If a person is generally in good health and sleeping well.
Hypothyroidism – a sluggish thyroid can cause sluggish anything. Fatigue can result in moving less and sluggish metabolism can cause weight gain. Importantly, you must check a full thyroid panel – TSH, Free T4, Free T3, Reverse T3 and thyroid antibodies (TPO and TG) to look for various types of hypothyroid function (note that subclinical hypothyroidism can still have dramatic effects). You may find autoimmune (Hashimoto’s), nutrient-impaired (e.g. low T4 from insufficient iodine), stress-impaired (e.g. high conversion of T4 to Reverse T3), and/or inflammation-impaired (e.g. poor conversion of T4 to T3) hypothyroid function.
Sex Hormone Imbalance, such as estrogen dominance or testosterone deficiency – an issue in both men and women. Testosterone is important for many functions including libido and joint health, and it is well-known to be important for building muscle and decreasing body fat. Testosterone can be low due to stress, excessive exposure to estrogen or excessive alcohol intake, for example. Deficiency can lead to low motivation, irritability, insulin resistance and weight gain. Much of our androgens are produced in the adrenal gland, so if the adrenal gland is busy pouring out stress hormones, testosterone production can suffer, but in addition, cortisol blocks testosterone receptors. In addition, with excess body fat, adipocytes may lead to excess estrogen and low testosterone because adipose tissue is endocrine tissue and can convert androstenedione and testosterone into strong estrogens via aromatization.
Estrogen dominance is a common issue that leads to symptoms such as PMS (usually with cramps), heavy, lengthy, clotting periods, and stubborn weight gain. Most often, estrogen dominance is caused by blocks in estrogen metabolism or clearance or increased estrogenic load from endocrine disrupting chemicals (pesticides, herbicides, parabens, phthalates etc.). A good opportunity in this case would be to clean up personal care and cleaning products and eat as much as possible 100% organic.
Stress! Chronic stress unpins all of the above dynamics and, as such, is often a major driver of stubborn, excess weight. Cortisol is a catabolic hormone which is released under stressful conditions, breaking down muscle to generate blood sugar in the process of gluconeogenesis. It does this, while simultaneously increasing insulin resistance. High cortisol also reduces thyroid action via increasing T4 conversion to Reverse T3. Many people trying to lose weight inadvertently increase their cortisol (and thus their Reverse T3) with excessive exercise or insufficient calories for example. Of note, sustained low cortisol due to prolonged stress or burnout can also reduce thyroid action via reducing cellular uptake of thyroid hormone. Sources of stress that may lead to trouble losing weight include:
• Emotional stress
• Ongoing physical trauma
• Ongoing chronic pain
• Excessive exercise
• Chronic dieting/insufficient calories
• Lack of rest and/or inadequate quality sleep
• Too many stimulants
• Allergen exposure – environmental, food…even food sensitivities, see below
• Toxicity e.g. heavy metals, mold, chemicals
Food sensitivities can cause symptoms of all kinds, including general inflammation and weight gain. First try eliminating gluten and dairy 100% for 4+ weeks as a trial. A further elimination diet may be tried from there, and if appropriate, consider food sensitivity testing. None are comprehensive but total IgG with complement (not IgG4) or a combo IgG/IgA are best to help eliminate false positives.
If you struggle with weight loss resistance or even insulin resistance, go through this article and fine tune those issues. If you need further support, I would love to help guide you through the process at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.