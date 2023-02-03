Whether you eat breakfast or not, the first meal you eat of the day is when you are breaking your fast. What you break that fast with is very important in setting the tone for the day. When you eat a meal that has lean protein, fiber-rich vegetables and a small dose of healthy fat, you’ll have better blood sugar levels and satiety throughout the day.
I like breaking my fast with protein-rich eggs or a veggie hash with local, pasture-raised sausage or a layered chia pudding with walnuts and blueberries. The frittata is a great option that can be eaten hot or cold and travels well. You can pre-make this on a weekend and have a few slices leftover for the week too. Learn how to make more delicious recipes in my fun cooking classes at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
Kale & mushroom frittata
INSTRUCTIONS:
1/2 pound mushrooms, washed and finely chopped
1 large onion, finely chopped
2-3 cloves garlic
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp ghee or coconut oil
6 large eggs (pasture-raised are best)
dash each salt and pepper
2 cups kale or other greens, stems removed, finely chopped
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Preheat the oven to 350.
2. Finely chop 1/2 pound mushrooms and 1 large onion.
3. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a medium all-metal skillet
4. Sauté onions for 5-7 minutes, until soft and translucent.
5. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes more.
6. Add garlic and greens, sauté 3 minutes more.
7. In a large mixing bowl, whisk 6 large eggs with 2 tbsp olive oil and a dash each of salt and pepper.
8. Fold mushroom, onion, greens combination into egg mixture.
9. Grease an all metal skillet or a 9-in round Pyrex dish with butter or coconut oil
10. Pour mixture into an all-metal pan or Pyrex.
11. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes.
12. Allow to cool before storing or serving.
Note: Frittata can be served hot or cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.