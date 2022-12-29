As we close out the year, this is a good time to reflect on this past year and what you’d like for the New Year. A lot of folks make resolutions to lose weight, get their budget in line, or quit smoking/drinking. I’d like to offer a new vision. Instead of making resolutions that usually don’t last past February or March, try being resolute. A resolution is a firm decision to do or not do something, while being resolute is admirably purposeful, determined, and unwavering. Be resolute this New Year!
The change that we resist the most is often the change we need the most. Often we are stuck to certain patterns of behavior because they served us somehow in the past. Now the behaviors or habits have become harmful and they aren’t serving you anymore. The reason we stay stuck in these habits is because we keep applying an old formula to the new way we want to behave. We have to fundamentally change our habits – our way of doing – to achieve different results.
Make your list of habits that aren’t serving you anymore. If you want to change a particular habit, you have to make it easy for yourself. If the goal is to get to the gym more or do yoga classes, you can’t join a class that is too far away, out of your usual trek to the office or too far away from home – you won’t go. Find something close, easy to get to and that works for your schedule. If your goal is to lose weight or start eating healthier, you should find a support team or coach to guide you through the process. There is SO much noise on the internet today with information that may not work for your particular body or health situation. Find someone who understands what you are trying to achieve and what health challenges you face. A bio-individual approach is best for making any health changes.
Creating space for new habits and changing existing habits is one of the hardest things for humans to do because they are ingrained in our synapses. We need to create systems that support the goals that we would like to achieve. Work every day to refine your habits, adjust the goal line and continually work towards improving your habits. This should be a lifelong activity of daily refinement of our systems that creates forward progress.
Remember that creating new habits is not an all-or-nothing mindset. It is important to have consistency in order to achieve the goal, but if you slip, it does not mean you have failed or have to start over. Consistency does not mean or require perfection. Be mindful of the activities that can distract you. And if you make a misstep, ask why? What was it that kept you from your new habit? Once you identify that, then you can work towards eliminating that disruptor.
I’m leading a group of folks towards creating new healthy habits in January. Visit www.UnlockBetterHealth.com to learn more about the Blood Sugar Revolution – a three-month program designed to help you learn what foods and lifestyle factors could be spiking your blood sugar and leading to disordered health. If you have insulin resistance or pre-diabetes, the time to act is now to reverse this dangerous health risk. I’d love to support you in the New Year!
