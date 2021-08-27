Did you know that there are certain herbs and spices that can be used to support your health? Herbalism has been used for thousands of years to treat everything from wounds to respiratory infections. Often, the line between food and herb is blurred: food can be used in herbalism, and herbs can be used as food. What we know for sure is that the food and herbs we choose to prepare can be a source of important phytochemicals to help us live long and vital lives.
Common antimicrobial kitchen herbs
Garlic and many other kitchen herbs with high volatile oil content are highly antimicrobial, while helping to bring blood (and warmth) from the core of the body to the periphery, thereby helping to “break” a fever and shorten the duration of an infection. Other antimicrobial kitchen herbs include cinnamon, thyme, oregano, horseradish, fenugreek, black pepper, ginger, sage, cumin, and cayenne.
Antimicrobial kitchen herbs can be taken as tea or added to soup. After a little experimentation, you may find that you prefer some in a soup stock rather than a tea, such as garlic, ginger, horseradish, and cayenne, but any of these aromatic herbs can be used to enhance your favorite broth, whether it is chicken, miso, bone, mushroom, or vegetable-based. Generally, it is recommended to add these herbs at the end of cooking to preserve their delicate volatile oils.
Garlic, which has been used for 5,000 years, is anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and an expectorant. Garlic can ease some of the symptoms of a cold through its anti-inflammatory action, as well as shorten its duration by stimulating the immune system, thinning mucus and breaking a fever. To retain its beneficial properties, garlic shouldn’t be heated too long. Spread it on toast or add to warm tea with lemon and honey.
Oregano – Also anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-oxidant, and an expectorant, is helpful for respiratory infections. Though oregano is perhaps most often associated with pizza, it has surprising therapeutic applications. Oregano contains important vitamins and minerals including iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, K, and E. Use in cooking or add it to a sinus steam bath.
Ginger - is anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antispasmodic, carminative, choleretic, circulatory stimulant, diaphoretic, and an expectorant. Ginger is well known for its use in nausea, but it is also a potent antimicrobial and has many helpful applications for colds and the flu. Ginger’s volatile oils stimulate the immune system to fight both bacterial and viral infections (McIntyre, 1996) and ginger is an all-around warming immune stimulant that is delicious and useful in cold and flu season beverages. Many herbalists use it at the first signs of viral infection and find that it can abort the onset of upper respiratory infections (Holmes, 1997). Ginger’s antiviral actions include stimulating macrophage activity, preventing viruses from attaching to cell walls, and acting as a virucide (Buhner, 2013). Add it to stir-fry dishes, fire cider, hot tea and soups.
Herbs should not be relied on for serious infections as a substitute for immediate medical attention. Serious infections, such as sepsis, can progress rapidly to multiple organ failure and fatality if untreated. Learn more about using herbs in my culinary nutrition cooking classes. For more info, visit www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
