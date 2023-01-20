One of the myriad labs tests we run at the Amen Clinics and in my private practice is the Omega fatty acid index to test for Omega 3, 6, and 9 ratios.
Omega-3 fatty acids help keep your brain sharp, maintain a healthy weight, and support a robust immune system.
As a holistic nutritionist, I constantly see how vital these special fats are to my client’s health. But if you’re like most people, you probably aren’t eating nearly enough. In fact, research shows up to 90 percent of Americans are deficient.
Essential vs. Long-Chain Omega-3s
There are two major categories of Omega-3s you should know about.
Essential Omega-3 fatty acids are those which you must get from your diet. The only essential omega-3 is alpha-linoleic acid (ALA). ALA is found in plant foods like walnuts and flaxseed. But that doesn’t mean ALA is the only important Omega-3. Long-chain omega-3s are just as (if not more) important. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are the most well-known and studied. Docosapentaenoic acid (DPA) is less well-known, but also an important long-chain Omega-3.
Benefits of long-chain Omega-3s include:
Depression: EPA was shown in one study to be as effective as prescription antidepressants.
Vision: DHA is crucial for eyesight, with low levels associated with higher rates of age-related vision loss.
Hot flashes: In a clinical trial, EPA supplements decreased the frequency and intensity of menopausal hot flashes compared to placebo.
Heart health: A 2018 study found high doses of EPA significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks.
Blood clots: Research has shown DPA helps prevent dangerous blood clots.
Why aren’t long-chain Omega-3s considered essential?
The definition of an “essential” nutrient is one that your body cannot produce on its own. And technically, if you’re consuming ALA, your body can “convert” it into DHA and EPA. However, your body can only turn 2 - 9 percent of the ALA you consume into long-chain Omega-3 fatty acids. And some research has even shown a conversion rate of 0 percent for DHA. That means you need to eat an absurd amount of flaxseeds or walnuts to even come close to the recommended 250+ mg per day of long-chain Omega-3s.
Other factors like genetics, health conditions, and other foods you eat also impact your conversion rate, making it hard to know how much any one person is actually converting.
The plant-based mistake
We all know plant-based, vegan, and vegetarian diets have become popular in the past few years. And while I’m all for eating tons of fruits and vegetables, if your only source of Omega-3s is plant-based, you may be lacking in this essential nutrient.
A powerful source of long-chain Omega-3s
Fatty, cold-water fish is one of the densest sources of long-chain Omega-3s on earth. But many of us don’t eat very much fish (including most children) or we may be allergic. Research has shown the benefits are greater when the whole fish is consumed, not just taking fish oil.
That’s why I love this fun recipe (that I’ve shared here before). Try my quick sardine tacos for a nutrient-dense source of Omega-3s and 18 grams of protein.
Sardine Taco
Heat a gluten-free tortilla like Siete almond flour or cassava flour tortillas. Spread mashed avocado or guacamole on the warm tortilla. Place a few sardines (or anchovies) on the tortilla and squeeze some fresh lime juice. Tear up a few lettuce leaves or purple cabbage and fold. Even my picky teenager likes these.
