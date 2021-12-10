One thing that Americans don’t eat enough of is fish. I often test my clients for their Omega 3 fatty acid index and every time it is low. There are three types of Omega 3-fatty acids: ALA, EPA and DHA and they have numerous health benefits.
Interestingly, studies indicate that people who consume Omega-3’s regularly are less likely to be depressed. Omega 3’s are crucial for brain growth and early development in infants and during pregnancy. Omega 3 fatty acids can also support heart health. Their consumption can cause a reduction in triglycerides and reduce blood pressure in those with high blood pressure. They can also keep blood platelets from clumping together. This prevents the formation of dangerous blood clots. Additionally, Omega-3 fatty acids can reduce the production of molecules and substances linked to inflammation, such as inflammatory eicosanoids and cytokines. I will often take fish oil for pain from intense workouts or a mild headache.
You can supplement with a high-quality fish oil and eat wild-caught fish two to three times per week. I like wild salmon, halibut, cod, Wild Planet sardines and anchovies. Try the delicious recipe for salmon.
Simple Glazed Salmon
Ingredients:
1⁄2 cup coconut aminos
(this is a soy sauce alternative)
1⁄4 cup water
2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
3-4 tbsp coconut palm sugar
1 1⁄2 tsp. minced garlic
1 1⁄2 tsp. minced ginger
1⁄2 Tbs. arrowroot powder
1 Tbs. water
2-4 wild-caught salmon filets
Instructions:
1. Combine the first six ingredients in a saucepan on medium heat until the sugar is dissolved.
2. Meanwhile, mix 1⁄2 Tbsp. arrowroot with 1 Tbsp. water. Whisk to combine.
3. Add the arrowroot water mixture to the pot of hot sauce. Increase heat to medium-high, whisk well and bring to a simmer. As soon as it simmers, remove it from heat. Allow it to cool.
4. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place the salmon fillets into a parchment-lined baking dish, spaced at least 1 inch apart. Generously glaze with the teriyaki sauce, and place into the oven for exactly 16 minutes.
Remove and serve immediately. I like to pan-sear some fresh green beans with this or broccoli florets. It’s also delicious over a bed of cauliflower rice. See www.UnlockBetterHealth.com for more recipes.
