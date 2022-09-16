Are you bloated after meals? Gassy, tooty, burping? These are all signs of digestive dysfunction. The most common problem is a LACK of hydrochloric acid or HCl. As we age, the amount of stomach acid we produce goes way down. Stress, a higher carbohydrate diet, sodas containing phosphoric acid, alcohol, and certain medications can even further deplete stomach acid. This allows food to now sit in our stomach undigested and produce organic acids from putrifying foods. What little acid is there is now off-gassing and creating pressure on the LES - the lower esophageal sphincter. This can allow what little acid you do have to reflux into the esophagus causing pain and burning.
Additionally, if you don’t have enough stomach acid, when you eat the LES won’t get the message to close fully and you end up with heartburn, reflux, and pain. You don’t need LESS stomach acid, you need MORE. We need to support your digestive system with the right food and supplements. Oftentimes, your doctor will prescribe medications that stop the stomach from producing acid and this can temporarily halt your symptoms of reflux, but it doesn’t address the root cause or stop proteins from entering the esophagus and causing damage.
Support your digestive process by:
• Eating slowly and chewing every bite until it’s liquid. Digestion starts in the mouth!
• Don’t get distracted by news, work, or TV, or eat angry. You need to be calm and “parasympathetic” or in rest and digest mode to break down food.
• To jumpstart the process, take1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice in 6 oz of water before a meal. Or, sip Digestive Bitters if you can tolerate bitter foods.
• Put your fork down in between bites.
• If you’re taking PPIs, TUMS, or the like, consider working with a practitioner to get your system functioning properly. (P.S. I can help with this!)
For bloating and leaky gut:
• Consider a probiotic for gut health
• Test for food intolerances (I use the KBMO FIT test in my practice)
• You may need dietary changes, like more fiber from certain veggies
• Test for dysbiosis, parasites, and digestive function with the GI Map
• Try Vitamin C, Quercetin, Zinc
• Omega 3 fatty acids
• L-Glutamine supports gut wall health
• Aloe vera, chia seeds, and okra have that mucilaginous property that heals and seals gut walls.
Supporting your digestive system is crucial because you can be eating the healthiest foods on the planet, but if you can’t digest, assimilate and absorb those nutrients, it’s all for naught. If you need support here, please reach out and schedule a consultation today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.