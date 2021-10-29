Acupuncture is a complete system of health, which incorporates the mental and the physical aspect of the body. Acupuncture has gained in popularity in the United States in recent years, as it has gained recognition all over the world outside of China. It has been recognized as a system of medicine in many countries including France, England, and the United States. Although it is known to treat musculoskeletal conditions, the theories which underlie its mechanism of action can be applied to treat a wide variety of different conditions.
There are various aspects to the human body. One aspect is the mainstream view which perceives the body as different systems. Theories of Chinese Medicine offer a broad aspect, which incorporates these systems into a whole being. The mind is directly related to the body. Each system of the body has its functions and is interdependent upon other aspects of the body to create balance and harmony, which leads to health rather than disease. Acupuncture has been practiced in China for more than 2,000 years. The view of the body mentioned above was applied into creation of numerous theories tested over centuries of experience by various practitioners. This experience has been preserved in textbooks, which is now taught and experienced in Acupuncture schools across the world.
The Theory of Meridians
The efficacy of Acupuncture is undeniable. In my own personal experience, the insertion of needles into specific points creates immediate change. This can be observed in the treatment room through the feeling of the pulse, which is part of diagnosis, and through the experience of the patient, who reports improvements in their symptoms following treatments. The discovery of meridians on the human body lead to the creation of Acupuncture. It was discovered that inserting these needles on specific points creates change, which improves symptoms over time. These meridians flow and gather into specific points across the body. Each of these points have certain functions, which relate to certain organs, symptoms, and disease. These channels can be related to the nerve pathways and the lymphatic system or the energy flow which is known as Qi in Chinese Medicine. This theory developed into a comprehensive physiology, which is now studied in Acupuncture schools and applied in clinics.
Modalities of Chinese Medicine
There are four main components of Traditional Chinese Medicine: Acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine, Nutrition Therapy, and Qi gong. Acupuncture offers a drug-free approach to improve the overall health of the patient. It creates a balance in the disharmony which leads to disease. Together, with lifestyle changes, such as adequate sleep, dietary changes, and treatment, an Acupuncturist restores balance into the system. Acupuncture can be used to treat digestive disorders, disease of the nervous system such as epilepsy, migraines and headaches, gynecological conditions, infertility, insomnia, arthritis, urinary issues, schizophrenia, gout, tennis elbow, neck and back pain, hypertension, facial pain, allergic rhinitis, morning sickness in pregnancy, prostatitis, ulcerative colitis, bell’s palsy, sexual dysfunction, cancer pain, adverse reactions to chemotherapy and radiation. A list of conditions and their evidence can be found in the following source: https://bit.ly/2XSDEbS.
