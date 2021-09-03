Once everyone in the family arrives home from work and school, there just might be a mad dash to the kitchen for a satisfying snack.
This Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie provides a sweet way to refuel after long days on the job or in the classroom. Blending family-favorite ingredients like frozen strawberries, yogurt, chocolate syrup and vanilla makes this a simple treat that allows you to avoid spending an entire evening in the kitchen. Plus, it calls for lactose-free milk, allowing those with lactose intolerance to get in on the fun and flavor.
Some bodies are unable to break down the sugar found in milk, known as lactose, which causes an upset stomach and a heavy, bloated feeling. Rather than avoiding dairy and missing out on beneficial nutrients, people with lactose intolerance can enjoy real dairy products that are naturally low in or don’t contain lactose without the stomachache.
Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes • Servings: 1
INGREDIENTS
1 cup frozen unsweetened strawberries
1 container (5.3 ounces) strawberry Greek yogurt
1/2 cup lactose-free milk (skim, 2% or whole)
2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
fresh strawberries (optional)
