Woofs! Barks! Last week, we pawed about going for a ride with tips to help the trip be a pawsomely grand adventure. Pawlease visit the article at https://bit.ly/3kCQjZj. Barks! This week, we paw more safety tips to prepare humans and their dogs for this great adventure. Pawlease remember, going for a ride can be dangerous if you do not prepare.
Woofs! Abby and I pawsitively love going for rides with Dad. Our fur fluffing in the breeze, we are sniffing every single pawssible scent. Dad has the radio blaring. We have no idea where we are going, but it doesn’t matter; an adventure with Dad is the pawfect adventure.
Barks! Before we head out, Dad takes time to prepare the car’s interior for our journey. Paws, clean up any food crumbs, wrappings, napkins, and anything else which could have a pawsome scent of food on it. Arf, this will eliminate the temptation for Abby and me to go after some miniscule little crumb over in the corner underneath the brake or accelerator pedals which, paws, could cause an accident. Woofs! Barking, Abby and I have this crazy love for cardboard, napkins, tissues, and paper towels which we will almost climb the highest mountain to get one to chew and rip into pieces. Clearing the car of those items will eliminate driving distractions too.
Paws, we just love our humans, and when going for a car ride, it’s no different. We want to be right upfront, next to Dad and Mom, and sit there the whole time, taking in every bit of the action we can pawssibly see through the front windshield. It’s not fair they get the bestest view all the time, share pawlease. Woofingly, this can be dangerous, leading to accidents and injury. Though we are well-trained, pawingly, our excitement can cause us to be a bit disobedient and visit the front seat. To prevent us from going to the front area of the vehicle, several safety options are available.
BARKS! G-G-G-R-R-R! Dad’s least favorite safety device is the bars which can be pawlaced behind the backseat making the cargo area where Abby and I would travel. Paws, another idea is to pawlace your dog in a crate and place it in the cargo area. If your dogs are an excitable distraction, this could be an option. Paws, Dad doesn’t like these ideas because, in a rear-end accident, we’d get the brunt of it. Arfs, it could be challenging to access us safely too.
Woofs! Barkings, Dad knows that Abby and I would not be happy in the backend. We’d be happiest closer to him, so the backseat becomes the best choice. As protection, Dad places the bestest car seat cover over the backseat. Woofs, car-sickness, spilled food or water, accidental “gifts” of many kinds, and other stains can be cleaned easily. Bark!
Arfingly, Dad pawchased a backseat extender to cover the legroom area, which prevents us from falling into it. Woofs, there is a piece that folds up between the front two seats preventing us from going into the front seats too.
Paws, Abby, and I get frustrated when traveling when we see other dogs riding with their heads hanging out the windows or at least their noses stuck out to capture all the scents pawssible. We aren’t pawmitted to do that as it’s dangerous. Road debris, bugs, and the like can come flying at our faces causing severe injuries. He may roll the windows down just far enough, allowing us to sniff out so we don’t miss what’s going on. WOOFS!
Barks! Whenever we stop and get out, we are always leashed. Woofs, the plethora of pawingly great scents and distractions which come our way at a location not usually visited is an extreme temptation for us to take off and determine where those smells are coming from or who could have pawssibly left them. So don’t take chances of Fido taking off on one of the grand expeditions.
Each dog and its human are different. Pawlease pay attention to you and your specific dog’s needs to determine what works best. Our tips work for us and are intended as suggestions.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a Dog, Nature, and Railroad Photographer and Writer. Find us all at www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.phy.com.
