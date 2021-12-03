Fairfax County Public Schools announced last week that they would reintroduce books with pornographic material, “reaffirming their ongoing commitment to provide diverse reading materials that reflect the student population.”
“Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison had been temporarily removed from FCPS high school libraries following a challenge in September. Many parents objected to the graphic depictions of sexual acts in both books. “Lawn Boy” depicted sexual acts between adult men and children.
The books are being returned to several high schools and two secondary schools, according to FCPS officials. “Lawn Boy” appears in the catalogue of 11 high schools. “Gender Queer” appears in the catalogue at seven high schools.
Upon receipt of a formal complaint, FCPS formed two committees of school administrators, librarians, parents, and students were formed to consider whether the two books were suitable as optional independent reading material for high school students. Both books were temporarily withdrawn from FCPS library shelves during the review process, according to a FCPS news release.
FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services Noel Klimenko accepted the committee’s recommendation. “Both books have value beyond their pages for students who may struggle to find relatable stories,” she said.
The books came to the attention of parents after Fairfax County parent Stacy Langton spoke at a school board meeting and read from the books in late September. Langton was interrupted two different times, first by School Board Chair Stella Pekarsky, who apparently missed the irony, when she insisted that children were in the room. She was interrupted a second time by Hunter Mill District School Board Member Melanie Meren. These interruptions and the board’s immediate recess meant that Langton did not get to finish her remarks addressing the legality of the books.
The legality of obscene materials are addressed in both Virginia and U.S. Code. State law in Virginia 18.2-376 states “it is unlawful for any person knowingly to exhibit, publish, print or circulation, any obscene item, or performance, where such obscene item, exhibition, or performance may be obtained, see or heard by minor children.” Additionally, Section 1466A of Title 18, United States Code, makes it illegal for any person to knowingly produce, distribute, receive, or possess with intent to transfer or distribute visual representations, such as drawings, cartoons, or paintings that appear to depict minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and are deemed obscene. Harmful materials for minors include any communication consisting of nudity, sex or excretion that (i) appeals to the prurient interest of minors, (ii) is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community with respect to what is suitable material for minors, (iii) and lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors, according to the Department of Justice website.
“There are more books, but there’s been no accountability,” said Attorney and Congressional Candidate Mike Clancy. “We hope to get Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares to investigate these books and how they got into schools. We want to know if the books violate the Virginia laws against obscenity.”
Clancy said a citizen’s complaint was filed with both the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney and the Virginia Attorney General in early October. To date, no action has been taken. “You step inside a library and it’s magically legal?” said Langton, referring to the reinstatement of the books.
In response to the complaint, the committee spent considerable time reviewing Code of Virginia §18.2-376. They also reviewed other statutes including, §18.2-372, “Obscene” defined; §18.2-391, Advertising, etc., obscene items, exhibitions or performances, and an excerpt from the FCPS Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook pertaining to possessing obscene visual imagery as defined in the Code of Virginia, according to the committee’s recommendation and decisions which can be found at https://www.fcps.edu/node/44880.
The committee determined that the images in the book do not qualify as obscene per the definition in Virginia Code 18.2-372 and is also not harmful to juveniles as defined in 18.2-390. They also found Code of Virginia 18.2-376 inapplicable and said “the book aligns with FCPS Regulation 2603 supporting members of the gender expansive community and affirming individuals in their identity.” They found that the book was an appropriate addition to library collections in accordance with FCPS Regulation 3013.
When asked whether there was a lawyer on the committee, FCPS Spokeswoman Julie Moult replied, “We don’t identify the committee. They need to be free to conduct their work without the risk of being harassed.”
The robust committee process took place over several weeks and considered whether the books flouted regulations by being obscene or harmful to juveniles as defined by the Code of Virginia. The members also considered the work in line with an excerpt from the FCPS Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook pertaining to possessing obscene visual imagery as defined in the Code of Virginia, said FCPS in their news release.
“The county’s actions are insulting and downright cowardly. Schools are no place for hardcore pornography, yet Fairfax County Public Schools insists on pushing this graphic material upon our children,” said Parents Defending Education President Nicole Neily. “By announcing their decision over Thanksgiving break, they clearly hope that parents won’t take notice. However, their actions show just how unfamiliar they are with parents: We’re always looking out for our children, and we won’t take this lying down.”
comment
Talk about unbalanced reporting!!!! This editorial calling those books "pornographic" also show that this editor is not informed. The books are not pornographic but they do target young people with non - hetrosexual orientation. This article shows the Fairfax County Times reports on here say, does not look at original sources nor seek out the other side of issues, and caters to the radical right without a concern for our youth. Shame on you!!!!
You should know that The CDC reported that suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people, with LGBTQ+ youth being 4 times more likely than their peers to seriously consider suicide, to make a plan for suicide, and to attempt suicide. In 2021 a national survey found that 1 in 5 LGBTQ youth ages 13–18 attempted suicide in the past year.
This high rate of suicidal behavior among LGBTQ+ youth largely can be explained by their experience of “minority stress.” Minority stress is experienced by sexual minorities that face unique and hostile stressors related to their sexual minority identity. Consequently, these stressors have negative effects on their health.
We as community members can support these students and help to minimize their minority stress by helping them to feel seen, loved, safe, and respected. To foster thriving students, we must show up for them and create spaces for them to live authentically. They need their reality reflected back to them through the literature that is available to them.
And, we must remember that by equating any kind of queer love and sexuality with pornography, the message we send LGBTQ youth is that their love is not as real as straight love, and their bodies are wrong and something to be hidden and ashamed of. Please, let’s not do that.
And if community members want to object to a book’s content, and if editors want to classify a book as pornography, please read the book first, and not let them just repeat what someone else said to foment outrage.
