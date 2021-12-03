FCPS and plaintiffs release joint statement on the settlement
Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) reached a settlement with disability rights organizations and individual families over the physical restraint and seclusion of special education students in county schools November 23.
WAMU first reported on the allegations of restraint and seclusion practices back in 2019.
The district had been using seclusion as a discipline tactic toward students, specifically special education students, but not reporting that data to the U.S. Department of Education. Documents obtained by WAMU detailed the use of such practices.
Aside from the six individual parties listed as plaintiffs, the organizations in the lawsuit included the Council of Parents Attorneys and Advocates (COPAA), Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and CommunicationFIRST.
According to the COPAA website, “The settlement includes an agreement to stop using seclusion rooms in nearly all of FCPS public schools by January 1, 2022, and in ALL public schools by Fall 2022 (next school year). FCPS will stop using restraints, except in emergency situations where safety is at risk (this doesn’t include damage to property).”
The agreement will also not allow restraint or seclusion to be written into an individualized education plan (IEP), will provide training to teachers and staff, and includes oversight and data collection — as well as “factors in students who need communication alternatives.”
“Since the allegations were made, FCPS has taken direct action to ensure the dignified and appropriate treatment of students with disabilities,” FCPS said in a joint statement with the plaintiffs, who were represented by Brown, Goldstein, & Levy.
The statement also noted that the Fairfax County School Board (FCSB) began a review of restraint and seclusion guidelines and practices following the revelation of these uses.
Other actions taken by the school district include FCPS appointing an official “dedicated solely to the FCPS special education program who is responsible for supporting parents who have special education concerns,” and FCSB adopting a policy to eliminate the use of restraint and seclusion in 2020.
FCPS has a full list of the actions taken following the allegations on its website at https://bit.ly/3DbT61g.
In the statement, the plaintiffs noted they were encouraged by steps taken by FCPS, noting the purpose of the lawsuit was to highlight concerns about how students with disabilities were being treated.
“FCPS’s new policies recognize that the needs of students and the school system are bound together in a common purpose to foster the education, advancement, and maximization of learning and growth potential for all students, including those with disabilities. Although the trauma the children in this lawsuit have endured because of restraint and seclusion can never be undone, we expect this resolution will ensure that no other student will ever have to experience such trauma,” they said.
The statement also noted that they hope that these policies will provide guidance for staff on working with students with disabilities, benefiting teachers as well as students.
“We encourage other school districts around the country to take note of what FCPS is doing to end restraint and seclusion and foster a positive learning experience for all students,” the plaintiffs said.
