Republicans sweep top three offices in statewide races
Unofficial results are in for the top three statewide contests in Virginia Tuesday night.
Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares each won their races by slim margins, pulling a stunning upset after nearly 10 years of the GOP losing statewide elections. Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon November 5 so results will be certified November 15, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
The race between Youngkin and McAuliffe had McAuliffe polling ahead for several weeks, but statistics started to change and going into Election Day it showed the race between the two men as neck and neck. Election Night, numbers for Youngkin showed as much as six points ahead of McAuliffe.
The governor’s race was 50.87 percent for Youngkin, 48.45 percent for McAuliffe and 0.69 percent for Princess Blanding, at the writing of this story. Youngkin won handily in a majority of counties in the state. Some exceptions included Alexandria City, Charlottesville, Fairfax, Henrico, Loudoun, and Norfolk counties, which McAuliffe carried by a large margin. The Associated Press called the election for Youngkin in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. However, declaring there were still a lot of votes to count, Terry McAuliffe refused to concede election night. He conceded the race around 10 a.m. the next day.
“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students,” said McAuliffe. “We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.” McAuliffe then congratulated his opponent and thanked his family and campaign staff.
Changing up his usual casual maroon vest and button down shirt for a navy suit and red power tie, Youngkin took the stage at Westfields Marriott in Chantilly early Wednesday morning, clapping and singing along with the crowd to Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky.” Although they’d been standing for hours, cheering folks in the packed ballroom waved a variety of signs from Parents for Youngkin, Democrats for Youngkin, Farmers for Youngkin and Students for Youngkin to name a few.
“Alrighty Virginia we won this thing,” exclaimed the new governor elect to begin his uplifting victory speech. “First of all thank you for waiting, waiting for a few minutes more than we thought. Breakfast will be served shortly,” he joked. The day had started early for the governor-elect who greeted voters at several polling sites throughout northern Virginia earlier in the day.
Youngkin said a defining moment that had started with two people on a walk, is now millions of Virginians walking together, sharing dreams and hopes for Virginia. The 25-year businessman answered a call to public service when he told his wife during that walk in May 2020 that he wanted to run for office.
“Together, together we will change the trajectory of this Commonwealth, and friends we’re going to start that transformation on Day One.” The words Day One were echoed by the crowd, referring to Youngkin’s Day One Game Plan. He said we’re going to restore excellence in our schools by investing in teachers, facilities and special education. The governor-elect then committed to introducing choice into the public school system. “Friends, we’re gonna embrace our parents not ignore them,” he said.
“Friends we will reduce our cost of living. On Day One we will declare the largest tax refund in the history of Virginia,” said Youngkin. He promised to eliminate or suspend a variety of taxes including the grocery tax, the gas tax, and cutting taxes on the retirement income of veterans. He said these cuts will save families $1,500 Day One.
Youngkin promised to keep our communities safe by comprehensively funding law enforcement. “Because they stand up for us and we are going to stand up for them,” he said. He committed to funding higher salaries, better equipment and investing in the mental health system. “We will replace the entire parole board on Day One,” he said, eliciting more cheers from the crowd.
Additionally he declared, “Virginia will be open for business,” as he discussed the economy. He recounted the thousands of stories he heard on the 100,000 miles of campaign trail he traversed across the state. “This stopped being a campaign long ago,” said Youngkin. “This is the spirit of Virginia coming together like never before; the spirit of Washington and Jefferson and Madison and Monroe and Patrick Henry, of Virginians standing up and taking our Commonwealth back.”
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Sears garnered 50.94 percent of the vote to Democratic Delegate Hala Ayala’s 49.06 percent and AP projected her the winner early Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m here because you voted for me. I’m here because you put your trust in me,” Sears told the enthusiastic crowd in Chantilly. She is the first woman of color to win statewide office in Virginia.
“I’m telling you what you’re looking at is the American Dream.” Sears recounted the story of her father immigrating to America from Jamaica in 1963 at the height of the civil rights movement. She said her father came because America was where the jobs and the opportunities were. The former Marine initiated a U-S-A chant with the crowd before telling them we are now going to be about the business of the Commonwealth. “I didn’t run to make history,” she said. “I just wanted to leave it better than I found it.”
In the attorney general’s race, Miyares captured 50.69 percent of the vote to Mark Herring’s 49.31 percent as of Wednesday afternoon. Miyares, the son of an immigrant and first Latino ever to be elected statewide, also talked about the American Dream in a victory statement he released on social media.
“I’m humbled and honored. This election is proof that the American Dream is alive and well,” he said. “I’d like to thank you, Virginia, for giving me the opportunity to make history -- On Day one, we’ll work toward a safe and secure Virginia and ending the criminal first, victim last mindset. Virginia has spoken - we want safe streets, we want our police to be well trained and supported in the community - and we want the rule of law respected. I intend on delivering on my campaign promises.”
Although things went smoothly on election night, Fairfax County did experience a hiccup. There were 20,000 ballots from four early-voting sites had to be rescanned due to a technical error. “We couldn’t read the encrypted thumb drives that are used in voting machines to record the votes,” said Brian Worthy, Fairfax County Office of Public Affairs. “These drives were corrupted in four of the voting machines used at early voting sites. Worthy noted that while this does not happen frequently, it’s not uncommon. “As a result we had to rescan the paper ballots from these machines, and this is why we use paper ballots which ensures there’s always an auditable record.”
The Fairfax County registrar released the votes from early voting in the 7 o’clock hour as pledged, according to Worthy. This was different from 2020 when they had reported 100 percent of the votes from polling places by 10 p.m. election day.
Worthy said there’s no way to tell for sure how many mail-in ballots might be received between now and noon Friday. “Up until Friday, we’ll also be counting the mail-in ballots returned in the drop boxes on Election Day,” he explained. “I don’t have a good count at this point of how many we have, but it won’t be a significant number, and we won’t be releasing these numbers until Friday or Saturday.”
According to reports, nearly 56 percent of registered voters in Fairfax County actually cast a ballot for this election.
Editor’s note: Percentages may have changed since this story was written.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.