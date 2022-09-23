In late August, Julie Perry, a teacher at Centreville High School, stood before her homeroom class in Room 225, presenting back-to-school tips to students from an official school PowerPoint, when she got stuck on slides 14 and 15. The slides spelled out points from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) handbook on “Student Rights and Responsibilities,” stating that students have the “right to be called by chosen name and pronoun” and the right to “access the restroom and locker room facilities…that are consistent with your gender identity,” all without a parent’s knowledge.
Following the rape last year of a girl by a boy in a Loudoun County high school bathroom, Perry hesitated, thinking about the safety concerns some students had expressed to her about such privileges, as well as the denial of parental rights raised by the school district’s policy.
Soon after, Perry received an email summary of a “conversation” the school’s assistant principal had with her to remind her about school policies.
But a new 18-page directive, issued Sept. 16, by Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Department of Education, echoes the concerns of teachers like Perry about student safety and parental rights, returning decision-making about the use of names, pronouns, bathrooms and locker rooms by children back to parents.
The new policy guidance, coined “Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools,” has drawn global attention, from Arlington, to the United Kingdom, and it would reverse a directive issued by the Northam administration on March 4, 2021, called “Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.”
The Northam administration policy directed schools to comply with a student’s “consistently asserted” gender identity, without requiring “any substantiating evidence” or – importantly – parental knowledge. It also stated that school divisions need to “consider the health and safety of the students” when students “may not want their parents to know about their gender identity.” It noted, “If a student is not ready or able to safely share with their family about their gender identity, this should be respected.”
For example, under its current policy, FCPS Regulation 2603, FCPS states “School staff may not disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender, gender-expansive, or transition status to others, including parents/guardians and other school staff, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
Keeping such secrets would not be possible under the new guidance. “Children don’t belong to the state. They belong to families,” Youngkin said in interviews following the announcement.
Most Virginia school districts ignored the Northam administration guidance, but a few school districts, including Fairfax County, Alexandria and Arlington, implemented policies aligned with the Northam administration recommendations, and they indicated they would fight the new Youngkin administration guidance in announcements released over the past several days.
On Sept. 18 at 6:17 p.m., the new FCPS superintendent, Michelle Reid, sent teachers and staff an email, stating the school district “remains committed to an inclusive learning environment for each and every student and staff member and that our schools will continue to be safe and respectful learning spaces.” Karl Frisch, the first openly gay member of the Fairfax County school board and Democratic candidate for the 35th District seat recently vacated by Delegate Mark Keam, tweeted out opposition to the new Youngkin administration directive, saying it violated state law, “Full stop period.”
The Pride Liberation Project, a student group opposed to the new guidance, is recruiting students across the state for walkouts at their schools on Sept. 27.
The new Youngkin administration guidance requires schools to get parental permission if students want to use bathrooms, locker rooms and pronouns that do not match their biological sex, or “sex assigned at birth,” as new parlance in education, healthcare and activism today calls a person’s sexual identity.
The Youngkin administration also affirmed the First Amendment right of teachers, like Perry, to not use a student’s self-designated pronoun.
“As a teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools Regulation 2603 concerns me because it makes students vulnerable to sexual assaults, violates First Amendment rights and violates parental rights,” said Perry. “I support the changes by Governor Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education to the state’s transgender policies in schools because the new rules will keep students safe, allow teachers to stick to educating and not indoctrinating students and return full rights to parents.”
The Youngkin directive states that students can change their sex in official records only if their birth certificates or other legal identification reflects that sex. It also states that schools can separate student-athletes according to their sex.
Parents greeted the new policy guidance, issued on Sept. 16, with cheers, while activist groups and Virginia Democratic Party officials assailed the development. The guidance can be read at this link: https://doe.virginia.gov/support/gender-diversity/index.shtml.
The new Youngkin administration policy recommendation takes aim at a growing movement nationally to keep pronoun, name and gender identity changes from parents and give K-12 students the right to “self-identify,” without a parent’s knowledge. For example, Democratic state Delegate Danica Roem, the first openly transgender member of the Virginia House of Delegates, lamented the policy would “out” students to parents. In an article, The Advocate, which focuses on issues impacting the gay community, ran a headline that said Youngkin “declares war on transgender kids.”
The directive will go into effect after a 30-day public comment period that begins Sept. 28. Virginia Superintendent Jillian Balow will then submit final guidance. At that time, teacher Perry plans to send the Youngkin administration her own note of support.
“This is good news,” she said.
Asra Q. Nomani is a former Wall Street Journal reporter, who raised her son in Fairfax County Public Schools. She can be reached at asra@asranomani.com and @AsraNomani on Twitter.
